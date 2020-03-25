County Job Center open for limited clinical services
  • Updated
The Kenosha County Job Center building at 8600 Sheridan Road.is still open for limited clinical services in the Division of Health.

Call ahead at 605-6700 for details on what is available.

Earlier Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced that job centers across the state would close. 

A release from DWD said that the decision to close job centers was "to help contain the spread of COVID-19" and to follow the emergency "Safer at Home" order.

"Our dedicated job center staff have been putting themselves and their families at risk each day while working directly with the public providing assistance at the job centers statewide," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement. "We are focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19 while still providing our customers with the support and assistance they need to access unemployment and job search services remotely."

Several DWD services are still available online.

Additional info related to jobs and business regarding the coronavirus epidemic can be found at dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19.
 
 
 
