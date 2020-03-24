County leaders: Stay at home if you can

When Salem Lakes President Diann Tesar went to a local pharmacy Monday to pick up a prescription, she was worried to find shoppers browsing the store like it was any typical day.
Tesar said shoppers were touching items and putting them back on shelves, coughing without covering their mouths, and ignoring the tape marks on the floor near the register that were designed to keep people six feet from each other in line.
“People were just not paying attention,” Tesar said.
So she said she was relieved that Gov. Tony Evers announced a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
She said she hopes the order will be the message people need to take the virus — and efforts to contain it — seriously.
“I think it will be so much better if we just stay home,” she said. “Stay home. Get your groceries and then go home, stop socializing.”
Wisconsin joined 17 other states in issuing orders that residents stay at home and that non-essential businesses temporarily close. About 40 percent of people in the United States are living under the orders, including Midwestern neighbors Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.
Evers’ order will go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and is scheduled to remain in place until April 24.
“It’s not something I wanted to do and it’s not something I take lightly,” Evers said. “We’re all in this together and we need to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Number of cases in county unchanged
In Kenosha County, the number of positive tests remained at 13 Tuesday, although Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, warned Monday that because testing remains limited the actual number is likely higher.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser urged residents to comply with the governor’s order.
“We need to keep each other safe by staying at home,” Kreuser said.“The longer we wait to keep people home, the longer we’re going to be home.”
Kreuser said he is working with the state administration helping to define which businesses would be considered essential, and spoke to the administration about how the order will affect businesses in the count
“I don’t underestimate the hardship this order will cause to businesses and to people who will suddenly find themselves out of work,” Kreuser said. “But this is being done in the interest of the long-term health and safety of all of us, and I support the governor’s initiative.”
‘Our community’s health is counting on it’
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian also put out a statement supporting the order. “If you don’t need to go out to work an essential job, to buy food for your family, or to seek medical care, please stay home. Our community’s health is counting on it,” he stated.
Lou Molitor, president and chief executive of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, said he has been speaking to members over the last week about the business impact of the COVID-19 virus and the possibility of a state-enforced shutdown.
“I think it’s pretty much expected and people have already been doing it,” Molitor said. “Hopefully the aid package through the federal government will come through and support small businesses through this.”
Congress is at work on a stimulus package aimed at combating the financial fallout, with proposed direct payments to families and individuals and aid packages to business.
Molitor said some businesses had already closed voluntarily because they were concerned about the virus and the possible spread to customers or employees. Others, because of a lack of business. Others have been operating with increased safeguards.
“The bottom line is they are all feeling the pinch,” he said.
Feeling the need to close
Mindy McTernan has owned Fiddlehead Yarns, 7511-26th Ave., for 13 years. When the spread of the virus first became a concern, she addressed it by canceling the shop’s classes and events, and through increased cleaning. She said she wanted to stay open not just for herself, but for her customers, many of whom look to knitting and crocheting as a way to combat stress.
But as the illness began to crop up in the area, she said, she felt she needed to close, saying she was worried about being responsible for any spread of the virus. “I felt a big responsibility to keep our fiber community safe,” she said.
McTernan said she had continued curbside pickup of order for customers, which she believes will have to stop during the statewide shutdown. But she said she has kept in touch with customers by helping them with projects online and through video connections.
She’s encouraging people to stay home and try new projects and interests indoors. And, she said, people eager to help local businesses have been ordering gift certificates and making yard orders to pick up later. to stay open.
“I have faith it is going to be OK,” she said.
SIMMONS BLOCK PARTY
Harris and Hudson with Matt
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
WOUNDED WARRIOR CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.