County leaders: Stay at home if you can

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian also put out a statement supporting the order. “If you don’t need to go out to work an essential job, to buy food for your family, or to seek medical care, please stay home. Our community’s health is counting on it,” he stated.

Lou Molitor, president and chief executive of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, said he has been speaking to members over the last week about the business impact of the COVID-19 virus and the possibility of a state-enforced shutdown.

“I think it’s pretty much expected and people have already been doing it,” Molitor said. “Hopefully the aid package through the federal government will come through and support small businesses through this.”

Congress is at work on a stimulus package aimed at combating the financial fallout, with proposed direct payments to families and individuals and aid packages to business.

Molitor said some businesses had already closed voluntarily because they were concerned about the virus and the possible spread to customers or employees. Others, because of a lack of business. Others have been operating with increased safeguards.

“The bottom line is they are all feeling the pinch,” he said.

Feeling the need to close