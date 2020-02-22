County Lines: A brief look at news and events in western Kenosha County

Firefighters’ charity distributes funds
BRISTOL — Firefighter’s 4 Charity, a benevolent organization that raises money for local causes that focus on the well-being of children, adults and families affected by injury, disability or poverty, recently awarded $13,000 in gifts to three recipients.
The non-profit organization formed by Bristol Fire Chief John Niederer and fellow firefighters Josh Spencer and Wes Miner, presented:
$5,000 to Matthias Academy to help open its program in Bristol to serve adults with disabilities.
$5,000 to help with medical expenses for siblings Jack and Makenzie Ryan, ages 12 and 11 respectively, whose mother Kim Ellis-Ryan is formerly of Kenosha, as they undergo treatment that includes bone marrow transplants.
$3,000 to Seth Bayles, of Bristol, who, while undergoing medical treatments for an autoimmune disease, has taken on several fundraising efforts of his own, including raising money for Ronald McDonald House.
Since forming in 2012, Firefighters 4 Charity has raised over $100,000 toward local causes, beginning with the Wisconsin Children’s Brn Camp at Camp Timberlee.
It will hold its annual bowling fundraiser on March 14 at Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St., in Kenosha. Registration is open for teams of five to six. Cost is $30 per person for the nine-pin, eight-pin, seven-pin game no-tap format tournament.
The Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association Band will perform at noon. The event also features a silent auction and raffles.
To register or sponsor a lane, visit ff4charity.org.
Commemorative crocks made for fair anniversary
WILMOT — A limited number of commemorative crocks have been commissioned in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Kenosha County Fair this year.
Rowe Pottery in Cambridge designed, made and hand-painted the 1-gallon crocks. The crocks will be individually numbered. The No. 1 and No. 2 crocks will be featured items at the Pie Auction at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 in the Show and Sale Arena during the fair.
Cost is $80. To order a commemorative crock, email Denise Zirbel at fairmanager@kenoshacofair.com. Crocks will arrive in late spring, and delivery and payment information will be sent to those who place an order.
Brighton PTO to host pasta dinner
BRIGHTON — A pasta dinner and auction fundraiser will take place 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at Brighton School, located at highways 75 and 142, hosted by the Parent Teacher Organization.
The pasta dinner is $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Cost for children age 6 and under is $5. There is an option available to donate a meal ticket to a veteran.
The event also will include a silent auction, bake sale, 50/50 raffle and vendors.
For more information, or to be a vendor, contact the PTO at ptobrighton@gmail.com.
Bong program set on timber wolves
BRIGHTON — A guest from the Timber Wolf Alliance will present a program on timber wolf ecology and management at 10 a.m. Feb. 29 at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road (Highway 142).
The program, appropriate for anyone age 12 and older, will help participants learn to identify wolf tracks, determine if there is a breeding pack and understand territorial boundaries. Attendees should meet in the Visitor Center.
There is no cost for the program, but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park.