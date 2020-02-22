County Lines: A brief look at news and events in western Kenosha County

Firefighters’ charity distributes funds

BRISTOL — Firefighter’s 4 Charity, a benevolent organization that raises money for local causes that focus on the well-being of children, adults and families affected by injury, disability or poverty, recently awarded $13,000 in gifts to three recipients.

The non-profit organization formed by Bristol Fire Chief John Niederer and fellow firefighters Josh Spencer and Wes Miner, presented:

$5,000 to Matthias Academy to help open its program in Bristol to serve adults with disabilities.

$5,000 to help with medical expenses for siblings Jack and Makenzie Ryan, ages 12 and 11 respectively, whose mother Kim Ellis-Ryan is formerly of Kenosha, as they undergo treatment that includes bone marrow transplants.

$3,000 to Seth Bayles, of Bristol, who, while undergoing medical treatments for an autoimmune disease, has taken on several fundraising efforts of his own, including raising money for Ronald McDonald House.

Since forming in 2012, Firefighters 4 Charity has raised over $100,000 toward local causes, beginning with the Wisconsin Children’s Brn Camp at Camp Timberlee.