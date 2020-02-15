County Lines: A brief look at news and events in western Kenosha County

Village expected to ban fireworks sales
PADDOCK LAKE — Firework sales will not be permitted in Paddock Lake.
Village officials reached a consensus last week to deny a request from an area fireworks retailer to revise the Code of Ordinances to allow for the sale of aerial fireworks.
The request came from Black Bull Fireworks owners Timothy and Deanna Delimet. A formal vote to deny the request is on the Feb. 19 Village Board agenda.
The Delimats were hoping to sell the fireworks out of a tent in the Village Plaza parking lot leading up to and shortly after July 4. There are already other such tents located in Salem Lakes and Wheatland.
Village president Terry Burns said it does not make sense to allow the sale of fireworks that are illegal to use under state statute.
Polka dance slated in Salem Lakes
SALEM LAKES — The third annual Polka Dance will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road.
The event, hosted by the Salem Lakes Parks Commission, is free and open to all ages. It features live music by the band Dam-und-herrlichlutheranischekapelle. There will also be refreshments.
'Pringle Talks' to begin Feb. 26
BRISTOL — The first of what will be a series of monthly “Pringle Talks” will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., in Bristol.
Each month will feature a new guest who will lead a discussion and hands-on workshops on a variety of topics, ranging from ecology to crafts and local history.
Greg Nelson, the guest presenter, will introduce the art of spoon carving and will lead a hands-on tutorial for beginners. It is recommended for ages 16 and older and pre-registration is recommended. Cost is $4.50 for Friends of Pringle and $6 for the general public.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.pringlenc.org/.
Spring Into Garden workshop set
UNION GROVE — Registration is open through Feb. 24 for the annual Spring into Gardening program hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Extension.
The event will take place Saturday, March 7, at Union Grove High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave. It will feature the keynote presentation, “Genetic Diversity and Plant Preservation,” by speaker Neil Diboll, native plant ecologist with the Prairie Nursery Inc.
Throughout the day, there will be 15 sessions related to plants, gardens and landscapes, with attendees selecting three sessions. Local vendors will be selling homemade garden-related goods throughout the entire day of the conference.
The lineup of speakers includes local plant experts, University of Wisconsin specialists and Master Gardeners.
The $45 registration fee includes lunch.
The event brochure and information on registration can be found at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/ or by contacting the Extension Kenosha County office at 262-857-1945.