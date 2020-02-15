County Lines: A brief look at news and events in western Kenosha County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BRISTOL — The first of what will be a series of monthly “Pringle Talks” will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., in Bristol.

Each month will feature a new guest who will lead a discussion and hands-on workshops on a variety of topics, ranging from ecology to crafts and local history.

Greg Nelson, the guest presenter, will introduce the art of spoon carving and will lead a hands-on tutorial for beginners. It is recommended for ages 16 and older and pre-registration is recommended. Cost is $4.50 for Friends of Pringle and $6 for the general public.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.pringlenc.org/.

Spring Into Garden workshop set

UNION GROVE — Registration is open through Feb. 24 for the annual Spring into Gardening program hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Extension.

The event will take place Saturday, March 7, at Union Grove High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave. It will feature the keynote presentation, “Genetic Diversity and Plant Preservation,” by speaker Neil Diboll, native plant ecologist with the Prairie Nursery Inc.