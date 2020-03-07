County Lines: A brief look at news and events in western Kenosha County

‘Friends’ couch to aid charities

Cup O’ Joe, a “Friends” themed coffee house in Twin Lakes, has begun using net proceeds from reservations made by patrons to sit on an official replica Central Perk couch to benefit local charities and non-profit organizations.

All net proceeds from new couch reservations paid for in March will benefit the Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department.

Owner Dena Prestininzi said Marcus Theaters offered to give them the couch in exchange for at least a $7,500 donation to Children’s Wisconsin. More then 5,000 of Cup O’ Joe’s Facebook “friends” collectively said, “I’ll be there for you,” making a donation in exchange for reservations on the couch.

Plans are now to donate proceeds from the couch reservations to a different local charity each month.

For more information on making a couch reservation, visit cupojoecoffee.com.

Pancake breakfast benefits fireworks

A recent pancake breakfast raised $3,372.58 toward fireworks in Paddock Lake, reports the group that formed to bring a Fourth of July display back to the village.