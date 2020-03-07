County Lines: A brief look at news and events in western Kenosha County

‘Friends’ couch to aid charities
Cup O’ Joe, a “Friends” themed coffee house in Twin Lakes, has begun using net proceeds from reservations made by patrons to sit on an official replica Central Perk couch to benefit local charities and non-profit organizations.
All net proceeds from new couch reservations paid for in March will benefit the Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department.
Owner Dena Prestininzi said Marcus Theaters offered to give them the couch in exchange for at least a $7,500 donation to Children’s Wisconsin. More then 5,000 of Cup O’ Joe’s Facebook “friends” collectively said, “I’ll be there for you,” making a donation in exchange for reservations on the couch.
Plans are now to donate proceeds from the couch reservations to a different local charity each month.
Fave Five: Reporter Jill Tatge-Rozell
As the year draws to a close, the Kenosha News is taking a look back on 2019 and sharing the favorite five stories that each of our reporters has written this year.
These are the five favorite stories picked by reporter Jill Tatge-Rozell, due to their impact on the community and the important issues contained therein.
After more than three hours of public comment Monday, Somers officials tabled a portion of the proposed Pritzker Military Museum & Library…
Representatives of a proposed military archive near Somers’ Maple Ridge area said to a large crowd of attendees on Thursday they intend to be …
Kenosha County supervisor Dennis Elverman said this week he is “a little bit conflicted” over the scope of the Highway KR expansion plan.
Residents who live along Highway KR were pleased Thursday to see their involvement has resulted in “small wins” as the state Department of Tra…
The founders of Matthias Academy have raised more than $400,000 in seed money and have identified a 16.8-acre swath of land in Bristol on whic…
For more information on making a couch reservation, visit cupojoecoffee.com.
Pancake breakfast benefits fireworks
A recent pancake breakfast raised $3,372.58 toward fireworks in Paddock Lake, reports the group that formed to bring a Fourth of July display back to the village.
In addition to the breakfast, the event featured raffles and guest bartenders.
Village trustees and local business owners tended bar in half-hour increments and Drifters, which provided the venue, donated 20 percent of the bar sales to the cause.
The fireworks are planned for July 3. For more information visit the Paddock lake Fireworks Inc. Facebook page.
‘Frog Lady’ coming to Twin Lakes
Naturalist Deb Krohn, aka “The Frog Lady,” will bring more than 20 live animals to the Twin Lakes branch of the Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave. for a program at 6 p.m. March 26.
Krohn will highlight the differences and similarities between reptiles and amphibians during the program, and participants will get to touch and/or see the animals up close.
Seating is limited. Free tickets will be available at Twin Lakes branch starting Monday, March 23.
Wilmot ice cream shops opens for season
You know spring has arrived in western Kenosha County by the opening of Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor on Highway W in Wilmot.
The popular venue opened for the season Saturday, with a menu of 27 different flavors — including an appropriately named flavor for spring, “Big Muddy.” The flavors chosen for opening day were based on a social media survey that drew 204 responses.
New this season, Hansen’s will carry Lovin’ Oven gourmet cookies, which it will also use to make a special ice cream treat.