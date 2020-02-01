County Lines: A brief look at news and events in western Kenosha County

Owners Dena Prestininzi and Kim Hill said the “Friends” themed coffee shop is decorated to resemble the iconic television set, complete with an official replica of the orange couch from Warner Bros.

There will be “selfie” opportunities with plush versions of Marcel the monkey and Mrs. Whiskerson the hairless cat, the Geller Cup (a troll on a piece of wood used as a trophy) and a replica of Gladys (an art piece made by Phoebe).

Coffee shop hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays.

In addition to Anodyne Coffee from Milwaukee, fare will include gluten-free, grain-free, sugar-free, keto, vegetarian and vegan options.

Lovebootch kombucha from East Troy, desserts from La Crème de Keto in Twin Lakes and Lovin’ Oven in Antioch, and cold-pressed juice from Juiced! in Milwaukee will be featured.

Valentine and volunteer party set

BRISTOL — The Westosha Senior Community Center, 19200 93rd St., will host a Valentine and Volunteer Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8.

Admission to the event is $10 and includes lasagna from Luisa’s and music by “Timeless Music Review.”