County Lines: A brief look at news and events in western Kenosha County

Student art supports Sharing Center
TREVOR — Gifts created with the artwork of Salem Grade School students in grades K-6 raised $1,479.45 for the Sharing Center in Trevor.
The artwork was provided to Square 1 Art, a fundraising company that specializes in printing student artwork onto items for purchase.
Families could choose to have the artwork printed on a variety of items, including coffee mugs, pillow cases, sketchbooks, key chains, water bottles and tote bags. For every item purchased, Salem received a portion of the profit back.
During the fundraising window, 329 items were ordered, allowing Salem to donate the net profit to The Sharing Center.
Sharon Pomaville, executive director of The Sharing Center, accepted the check at Salem Grade School and took a photo with a handful of the fundraiser’s top earners along with Brittany Stalker and Sara Grabarec.
The donation will go toward the center’s food pantry program that helps students and families in need in western Kenosha County.
Cup O’ Joe Grand Opening set
TWIN LAKES — A new Central Perk(ish) coffee shop at 336 E. Main St., in Twin Lakes, is inviting “friends” to its grand opening Feb. 20.
Owners Dena Prestininzi and Kim Hill said the “Friends” themed coffee shop is decorated to resemble the iconic television set, complete with an official replica of the orange couch from Warner Bros.
There will be “selfie” opportunities with plush versions of Marcel the monkey and Mrs. Whiskerson the hairless cat, the Geller Cup (a troll on a piece of wood used as a trophy) and a replica of Gladys (an art piece made by Phoebe).
Coffee shop hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays.
In addition to Anodyne Coffee from Milwaukee, fare will include gluten-free, grain-free, sugar-free, keto, vegetarian and vegan options.
Lovebootch kombucha from East Troy, desserts from La Crème de Keto in Twin Lakes and Lovin’ Oven in Antioch, and cold-pressed juice from Juiced! in Milwaukee will be featured.
Valentine and volunteer party set
BRISTOL — The Westosha Senior Community Center, 19200 93rd St., will host a Valentine and Volunteer Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8.
Admission to the event is $10 and includes lasagna from Luisa’s and music by “Timeless Music Review.”
A silent auction also will be held.
For more information about community center events and programs, visit http://westoshaseniorcenter.com/.
Salem School Board seeks input
SALEM LAKES — The Salem School Board of Education is asking parents and community members to provide input in the district administrator search process at a focus group at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Large Group Instruction Room at the school on Highway 83.
Board president Dana Powers anticipates the session will last for approximately one hour.
The School Board has chosen the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to assist in this search process.
Focus groups will help the School Board develop screening criteria and interview questions for candidates and to select the candidate who will best match the needs of the district. All focus groups will be facilitated by WASB Search Services Consultant Daniel Nerad.
The board also invites community members to participate in the Salem School District Community Survey located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SalemCommunity. The survey will remain open until Feb. 12.
Tree grant awarded for Bristol park
BRISTOL — The village of Bristol has been awarded a $5,000 grant for trees for the Bristol Bay Passive Park from American Transmission Co.’s Community Planting Program.
It is a matching grant, which will help the village create a $10,000 oak savanna in the park.
Village Administrator Randy Kerkman said invasive species will be removed and the oak savanna will be established along the park’s walking trail.
American Transmission Co. is the Wisconsin-based company that is installing new transmission lines from Lake Geneva to Bristol.
The Community Planting Program, which provided the grant, gives financial support to eligible cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes in ATC’s service area for planting projects on public property, outside transmission line rights of way.