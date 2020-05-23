County lists area Memorial Day schedules

Note: The ceremony will be live on Facebook and will be broadcast on Lou Rugani’s Memorial Day Radio Show on WLIP AM 1050 at 10:45am. For more information, please contact Tom Visintainer at 262-620-5646.

Note: The program includes the reading of names of all veterans who have been interred at the cemetery and honoring all veterans everywhere. The public is invited but must remain in their vehicle for the entire program. Please enter the cemetery from the Green Bay Road entrance; once you’re in the cemetery, you can tune your radio to AM 1600 to listen to the program. The event will also be live streamed on the cemetery Facebook page. For more details, please contact Molly Lindell at 262-652-7488.