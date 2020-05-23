County lists area Memorial Day schedules
  • Updated
The Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans service honored POW/MIAs at Library Park on Memorial Day in 2019.

 BRIAN PASSINO, KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

Memorial Day will be observed on Monday with a host of local observations scheduled — many to be held virtually, due to the COVID-19 emergency.

“It is customary to spend Memorial Day remembering and honoring our veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said Ali Nelson, director of the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services. “This year, the events might look a little different, but the spirit is the same — to pay tribute to our fallen heroes.”

A listing of local events follows:

Wisconsin Department

of Veterans AffairsWhen: Monday 9 a.m. (also to include National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m.)

Where: Virtual ceremony, available at www.WisVetsMemorialDay2020.com.

Navy Club Ship 40, KenoshaWhen: Monday, 9 a.m.

Where: Prerecorded video ceremony to show on cable Channel 14

Note: For more details, please contact Dick Stader at 262-654-9202.

American Legion Post 21, KenoshaWhen: Throughout the weekend

Where: Prerecorded video ceremony to show on Channel 14 on Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Note: The ceremony will be live on Facebook and will be broadcast on Lou Rugani’s Memorial Day Radio Show on WLIP AM 1050 at 10:45am. For more information, please contact Tom Visintainer at 262-620-5646.

Sunset Ridge Memorial Park and American Legion Post 552, SomersWhen: Monday 11 a.m.

Where: Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

Note: The program includes the reading of names of all veterans who have been interred at the cemetery and honoring all veterans everywhere. The public is invited but must remain in their vehicle for the entire program. Please enter the cemetery from the Green Bay Road entrance; once you’re in the cemetery, you can tune your radio to AM 1600 to listen to the program. The event will also be live streamed on the cemetery Facebook page. For more details, please contact Molly Lindell at 262-652-7488.

Kenosha Area Vietnam VeteransWhen: Monday noon

Where: Library Park, 711 59th Place, Kenosha

Note: This will be a brief ceremony with the practice of social distancing guidelines. For more details, please contact Rich Bowker at 262-694-1129.

VFW Post 1865, KenoshaWhen: Monday 1 p.m.

Where: Pre-recorded video ceremony to air on Channel 14

Note: For more details, please contact Steve Chalmers at 262-620-0544.

