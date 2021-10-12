County mobile vaccination effort hits the streets again Wednesday; targets underserved communities

Brandon Morris says understanding a healthy Kenosha County from a grassroots level is what will lead to a healthier community overall.
That’s the objective of an on-foot, mobile mission that Kenosha County Public Health has been conducting throughout October in strategically identified neighborhoods, seeking to bring education about COVID-19 vaccination and doses of the vaccine to the communities with the greatest need.
This week’s mission will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in an area bounded by 65th Street, 18th Avenue, 67th Street and 19th Avenue.
These missions are conducted in a collaboration between Kenosha County Public Health and the Health Equity Task Force, a group of community leaders that are partnering with the county in an effort to create more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination for communities of color.
“It starts by being intentional with being present — a boots-on-the-ground approach,” said Morris, a member of the task force and manager for community engagement for the local nonprofit Building Our Future. “Then it simply comes down to listening to our community members with our hearts. From there, it’s about providing access, building awareness and educating, which allows every community member to make what they feel is the healthiest choice.”
During the missions, Kenosha County Public Health staff and community leaders from the neighborhood walk the designated area, offering the vaccines, answering questions and providing other information about available public health services. Spanish-speaking staff and volunteers will be on hand.
People who decide to receive their first dose of the vaccine will receive a $50 Visa gift card. All three varieties of the vaccine — Moderna, Pfizer, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson — will be available.
No ID is required to be vaccinated, although parental permission is needed for those under 18. (Pfizer, authorized for people ages 12 and up, is currently the only vaccine available to those under 18.)
Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine — now recommended by federal health authorities for some populations who received their second dose of that vaccine more than six months ago — will also be available.
“It’s extremely exciting to be a part of the Health Equity Task Force,” Morris said. “We’ve had the opportunity to hear from the community throughout the summer, and now we are following through on what we heard directly from our community.
“This is how we hope to assist with a healthy Kenosha County.”