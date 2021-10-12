County mobile vaccination effort hits the streets again Wednesday; targets underserved communities

Brandon Morris says understanding a healthy Kenosha County from a grassroots level is what will lead to a healthier community overall.

That’s the objective of an on-foot, mobile mission that Kenosha County Public Health has been conducting throughout October in strategically identified neighborhoods, seeking to bring education about COVID-19 vaccination and doses of the vaccine to the communities with the greatest need.

This week’s mission will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in an area bounded by 65th Street, 18th Avenue, 67th Street and 19th Avenue.

These missions are conducted in a collaboration between Kenosha County Public Health and the Health Equity Task Force, a group of community leaders that are partnering with the county in an effort to create more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination for communities of color.

“It starts by being intentional with being present — a boots-on-the-ground approach,” said Morris, a member of the task force and manager for community engagement for the local nonprofit Building Our Future. “Then it simply comes down to listening to our community members with our hearts. From there, it’s about providing access, building awareness and educating, which allows every community member to make what they feel is the healthiest choice.”

