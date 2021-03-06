County mourns Supervisor Lon Wienke's passing; was long active in civic, fair endeavors

If it had to do with helping and serving his community, lifelong Twin Lakes resident Lon Wienke always was willing to dive right in.

And his involvement crossed into many different paths — whether it was 34 years on the Kenosha County Fair Board, volunteering with local youth sports, or, most recently, landing a seat on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors representing District 23.

If it had to do with giving back, Wienke was right there.

And that's how many are remembering him following his death Wednesday at the age of 65. A cause of death was not released.

"My dad was always the biggest activist I knew," Wienke's son, Ken, said Saturday morning. "He was always trying to better the community, that's for sure."

Lon Wienke and his wife of nearly 40 years, Kris, planned to never leave Twin Lakes, she said.

That's how much being in the tight-knit community meant to their family.

"My husband really and truly believed in the small community," Kris said. "He and I were going to live here our entire life, that was the way it was going to be. He was raised in Bristol. We got married (in 1981) and moved to Twin Lakes. The whole county was very important to him."