County mourns Supervisor Lon Wienke's passing; was long active in civic, fair endeavors

If it had to do with helping and serving his community, lifelong Twin Lakes resident Lon Wienke always was willing to dive right in.
And his involvement crossed into many different paths — whether it was 34 years on the Kenosha County Fair Board, volunteering with local youth sports, or, most recently, landing a seat on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors representing District 23.
If it had to do with giving back, Wienke was right there.
And that's how many are remembering him following his death Wednesday at the age of 65. A cause of death was not released.
"My dad was always the biggest activist I knew," Wienke's son, Ken, said Saturday morning. "He was always trying to better the community, that's for sure."
Lon Wienke and his wife of nearly 40 years, Kris, planned to never leave Twin Lakes, she said.
That's how much being in the tight-knit community meant to their family.
"My husband really and truly believed in the small community," Kris said. "He and I were going to live here our entire life, that was the way it was going to be. He was raised in Bristol. We got married (in 1981) and moved to Twin Lakes. The whole county was very important to him."
In addition to his 34-year run with the County Fair, Lon was a board member of the Lakes Area Soccer League and Lakeland Little League. He also served with the Lakes Area Realtors Association and was a member of the Wisconsin Association of Fairs.
Kris Wienke said her husband had two dreams that came to fruition in just the past year — one was to own his own real estate company after working in that profession for more than 35 years, and the other was to serve on the County Board.
And he was able to do both.
"He always had two heavy dreams," she said. "One was to own his own real estate company, which he realized (in June of 2020). He was thrilled. He finally had realized that dream.
"His other dream had always been to be a Kenosha County Board supervisor, and in April of 2020, he did that also, for District 23. He really, truly had his goals and was hitting them on stride."
Even in just his short time on the board, her husband didn't hesitate to become heavily involved right from the start, Kris Wienke said.
"He loved it," she said. "He would go to every single County Board meeting. It didn't matter if he was on that (committee), he was going to learn his position and learn about the board. He was always in every single meeting that they had because he was going to do the best he could in his position."
And he always had that same thought in mind, his son said.
"He (wanted) to better the community," Ken Wienke said.
Loved the fair
Of all the activities he was involved in, it may have been the more than three decades he served on the Kenosha County Fair Board that were the highlight for Wienke, both his wife and son said.
"It was his life," Kris Wienke said. "In his 35 years on the Fair Board, he never missed the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention. He was always trying to find new and better ways to improve our fair, looking for entertainment, looking for whatever would make our fair super."
And even though such a position with a yearly cornerstone event brought with it countless long hours, that's not how Lon saw things.
"It was a joke with me, because he always called it his vacation for the year," Ken Wienke said. "No matter how many hours of time he put in for it, it was always his 'vacation' time.
"He loved the animals, he loved the 4-H kids, he loved the aspect of a community coming to a place and just enjoying each other and enjoying what the community had to offer."
Wienke's absence on the board moving forward definitely will be felt, Fair Board President Randall Rossi said.
"He was a good worker, a good supporter of the fair," Rossi said. "He was on the Fair Board when I got on. He always had the fair's best interests at heart. He was a good guy. He always worked hard. It's just a sad thing.
"The whole family was good fair supporters. He loved the fair."
Made an impact
Reaction also came in emailed statements from Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and County Board Chairman John O'Day.
"Lon served on the County Board for only a short time, but he quickly established himself as a dedicated, passionate representative of his constituents," Kreuser said.
"Lon always had the Twin Lakes area's interests in mind, and his support for the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park played a pivotal role in advancing that project. My heart goes out to his family and his many friends."
O'Day echoed those sentiments.
"While Lon was just in his first term on the County Board, he certainly was active on the board for the time he was there," O'Day said. "He was involved with committees, he asked questions, he did his homework.
"He was also very involved in his community in Twin Lakes, with the Kenosha County Fair and in the real estate industry. His passing is a great loss for Kenosha County."
If something had to be done, everyone knew Lon Wienke could get it done, his son said.
"He was a go-to guy," Ken Wienke said. "Everybody knew him. Everybody knew his phone number and that he would take care of things and figure out a way to make it happen."
A celebration of Lon Wienke's life is being planned for a later date.