County names appointees to Local Emergency Planning Committee

The Kenosha County Board Tuesday unanimously approved three appointments to the county's Local Emergency Planning Committee.

The committee is an advisory panel that also has legal authority regarding the enforcement of chemical reporting and the cleanup of chemical spills or releases. The County Emergency Planning Committee, through Kenosha County Emergency Management, oversees the hazardous materials planning and community right-to-know functions for the county and all of its municipalities.

Recently appointed to the committee were: Clement Abongwa, the county highway director; Joe Potente, the county’s communications manager; and Pete Wicklund, managing editor for the Kenosha News.

In 1986, federal legislation enacted the Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act, also known as the Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act. The act required states to create a state emergency response commission and to establish local emergency planning districts.

The Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee was created by County Board resolution on Aug. 18, 1987.

