County names appointees to Local Emergency Planning Committee

The Kenosha County Board Tuesday unanimously approved three appointments to the county's Local Emergency Planning Committee.
The committee is an advisory panel that also has legal authority regarding the enforcement of chemical reporting and the cleanup of chemical spills or releases. The County Emergency Planning Committee, through Kenosha County Emergency Management, oversees the hazardous materials planning and community right-to-know functions for the county and all of its municipalities.
Recently appointed to the committee were: Clement Abongwa, the county highway director; Joe Potente, the county’s communications manager; and Pete Wicklund, managing editor for the Kenosha News.
In 1986, federal legislation enacted the Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act, also known as the Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act. The act required states to create a state emergency response commission and to establish local emergency planning districts.
The Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee was created by County Board resolution on Aug. 18, 1987.
Members and terms
In accordance with the federal act, the Local Emergency Planning Committee includes, at a minimum, representatives from each of the following groups or organizations:
One elected state official and an elected local official; representatives from local law enforcement representative, civil defense, the fire service, first aid providers, health service, local hospital systems, transportation, and local environmental organizations. It also includes: a representative from broadcast media and a representative from print media; community groups; and owners and operators of facilities subject to the requirements of the act.
Wicklund will serve as representative for the print media. He also brings knowledge from 20 years of involvement with the fire service in Wisconsin.
Committee members are appointed by the county executive and confirmed by the County Board. Term lengths are determined by the county executive.
Other members of the committee include: Michael Boozer, committee chair, industry representative; Aaron Strom, vice chair, Somers firefighter and captain of the Kenosha County Hazardous Materials Response Team; Rick Dodge, a former County Board supervisor who is now serving as a citizen representative; Jen Freiheit, director of Kenosha County Public Health; state Rep. Samantha Kerkman; David McGrath, news director for WGTD radio; Lt. Horace Staples of the Sheriff’s Department; and Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson.