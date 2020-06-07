County non-profits eligible to apply for emergency COVID-19 relief

Clarifications for Private Non-Profits

PNPs are not generally legally responsible for health/safety of the public, therefore they are typically not going to be eligible to receive PA Cat B funding under the COVID-19 declarations, except:

Emergency Medical Services may be eligible;

Disinfecting PNP facilities open to the public, beyond normal cleaning expenses may be eligible.

Feeding missions in response to COVID-19 to protect life/health safety of the public are the responsibility of the state, local, tribal or territorial (SLTT) governments.

PNPs cannot be direct applicants for feeding missions

PNPs may be able to receive reimbursement for COVID-19 feeding mission if they are working with/for an SLTT governmental entity via a formal agreement; the SLTT government would reimburse them –- NOT FEMA

Under FEMA's Public Assistance program, houses of worship are considered PNPs and classified as non-critical essential, social-type service facilities and therefore are eligible applicants. Under DR-4520, PNPs are able to apply for PA just like a community for any eligible costs. PNPs are not required to go through SBA to submit Emergency Work costs, Cat B Protective Measure costs included.

All Public Assistance fact sheets and guidance released for COVID-19 can be found on FEMA's website here: https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus/governments. Questions may be sent by email to dmawempublicassistance@wisconsin.gov.

