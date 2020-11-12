County offers free radon test kits in exchange for food donations

The Kenosha County Division of Health is offering free radon test kits throughout November and December to anyone who donates a nonperishable food item.
There is a limit of two kits per person. All food donations will go to local food pantries.
“This is a great opportunity to ensure your home is safe from radon and to help feed the community at the same time!” said Brad Wozniak, environmental sanitarian supervisor with the Division of Health. “It’s also a good time to think about lower-level home offices and work-from-home situations. The only way to know if you have a radon issue is to test.”
Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas that is the nation’s second leading cause of lung cancer, accounting for roughly 20,000 deaths each year.
Testing is offered locally through the Kenosha/Walworth Radon Information Center, funded through a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Normally, the cost is $10 per kit.
The test kit includes a small vile that must be left open to the air in the lowest livable level of a home — usually the basement — for 48 to 50 hours. The vile is then capped and mailed to Accustar Labs, which generally provides the results within three days via mail, email or telephone. Shipping and analysis of the kit is also free.
Those whose homes test at an elevated level of radon are urged to contact the Division of Health for more information about mitigation options.
The November and December free test kit offer is redeemable Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kenosha County Division of Health in the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Entrance D, or from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Department of Public Works, in the County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.
More information about the Radon Information Center is available online at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/338/Radon.
