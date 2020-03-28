County officials accepting, answering residents' COVID-19 questions

A: We have 24 confirmed cases in Kenosha County as of Friday afternoon, and in following with the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), we are not sharing specifics on where in the county each case is located due to it being too identifying with our low number of cases. It is community spread, so please continue to practice social distancing and wash your hands.

A: You should reach out to a local emergency department and inform them you are having symptoms associated with COVID-19. They will then triage you over the phone and determine if testing is necessary. If they deem testing to be necessary, they will instruct you on where you can be tested. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, make sure to call 911 and inform them you are having symptoms of COVID-19. Always call ahead, stay separated from others, and cover your mouth and nose if you suspect COVID-19. You can also contact the Kenosha Community Health Center. KCHC is working to keep our community healthy during this time and prevent the spread of infection while also offering options for easier access to care. If you have a fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms, please dial the Call the Center at 262-383-4091 prior to visiting one of the KCHC facilities, so you can be screened by one of their providers and directed on what type of visit is appropriate: Phone, video conference or in-person.