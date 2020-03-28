County officials accepting, answering residents' questions

Q: Are car dealerships allowed to be open under Gov. Evers’ Safer-At-Home order?

A: Yes. Under Gov. Evers’ Emergency Order #12, which is the Safer-At-Home order, item #13 (k) states that gas stations and businesses needed for transportation are allowed to operate. Directly quoted from order:

-- All entities described in this section shall meet Social Distancing Requirements between all individuals on the premises to the extent possible.

-- Essential businesses and operations shall, to the greatest extent possible, use technology to avoid meeting in person, including virtual meetings, teleconference, and remote work (i.e., work from home).

The full version of the SaferAtHome order can be found at: https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/COVID19/EMO12-SaferAtHome.pdf

Q: Can I still drive to the lake to watch the sunrise?

A: Yes! Enjoy the outdoors. Exercise! Work at being healthy. Both the county and city governments have noticed that the social distancing guidelines and Safer-At-Home order are being followed. We thank you and ask you to continue to put the social distance guideline and the governor’s order into practice.