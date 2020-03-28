County officials accepting, answering residents' questions

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center has implemented a COVID-19 question-and-answer program.
Residents may send questions to the Kenosha County Division of Health at COVID19@kenoshacounty.org.
The most frequently asked questions will be answered each week. The Kenosha News will publish the questions and answers.
The Joint Information Center will not provide medical diagnoses or legal advice. If you have a question regarding the welfare of a person you are unable to check on, you are encourage to contact law enforcement.
Those seeking immediate answers to questions regarding COVID-19 are encouraged to dial 2-11 or visit https:// 211wisconsin.communityos.org.
Here are questions and answers by Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik, assistant public information officer for the Joint Information Center, on behalf of law enforcement:
Q: Is there a curfew?
A: There is no COVID-19 related curfew established by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-At-Home order. Both the County of Kenosha and the City of Kenosha do have longstanding ordinances that address curfews for people under the age of 18 years old. These ordinances have not changed and are still in effect in the respective jurisdictions.
Q: Are car dealerships allowed to be open under Gov. Evers’ Safer-At-Home order?
A: Yes. Under Gov. Evers’ Emergency Order #12, which is the Safer-At-Home order, item #13 (k) states that gas stations and businesses needed for transportation are allowed to operate. Directly quoted from order:
-- All entities described in this section shall meet Social Distancing Requirements between all individuals on the premises to the extent possible.
-- Essential businesses and operations shall, to the greatest extent possible, use technology to avoid meeting in person, including virtual meetings, teleconference, and remote work (i.e., work from home).
The full version of the SaferAtHome order can be found at: https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/COVID19/EMO12-SaferAtHome.pdf
Q: Can I still drive to the lake to watch the sunrise?
A: Yes! Enjoy the outdoors. Exercise! Work at being healthy. Both the county and city governments have noticed that the social distancing guidelines and Safer-At-Home order are being followed. We thank you and ask you to continue to put the social distance guideline and the governor’s order into practice.
These questions are answerd by Liane Blanck of the Kenosha County Division of Health:
Q: Are there any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Twin Lakes?
A: We have 24 confirmed cases in Kenosha County as of Friday afternoon, and in following with the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), we are not sharing specifics on where in the county each case is located due to it being too identifying with our low number of cases. It is community spread, so please continue to practice social distancing and wash your hands.
Q: Is it possible to list the ages of those that test positive, and keep an updated list posted in the Kenosha News? I think that will help people who are not taking the stay-at-home request seriously.
A: Ages of those who test positive vary greatly. Our current positive cases range in age from 7-87. More information will be coming soon on an updated website for Kenosha County Division of Health.
Look for additional questions and answers here on Monday.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
historic photos
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.