County officials grapple with 'unprecedented' budget challenges

Although many unknowns are still in play, Kenosha County officials are hinting at a series of fiscal challenges in the road ahead as the impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer.
A series of factors — including an unanticipated loss in such revenues as sales tax and a rise in costs within the health department — could weigh on the county’s balance sheet, Finance Director Patricia Merrill said recently.
Merrill and other county staffers gave members of the County Board’s Finance and Administration Committee a glimpse into the state of the budget at a meeting Thursday. They stressed the fiscal picture was fluid, and short- and long-range forecasting is challenging.
“There still are many unknowns,” Merrill said. “There is no historical data to draw on. This situation is unprecedented.”
The health department, which has altered its priorities since the pandemic swept through the county, has been heavily impacted with a needed increase in staffing.
According to tentative figures, costs increased $138,000 in March and $355,000 in April, due to such activities as contact tracing for residents who tested positive from the virus. The goal, Merrill said, is to recoup at least some of those unexpected costs through federal grants via FEMA.
Revenue declines have cropped up in a number of areas — some that might not be front of mind. The department of corrections, for example, has been bringing in less revenue than earmarked in the originally adopted 2020 budget. The reason: There are 170 fewer inmates.
County officials also are bracing for a drop in sales tax revenue as fewer businesses have been operating since lockdown orders only gave essential businesses the ability to operate in recent months.
At this time, Merrill said it was too soon to tell how sizable the loss of sales tax revenue would be on the county’s budget because the revenues are funneled in on a delayed basis.
Sales tax income from the pre-pandemic first two months of the year just rolled in and revealed a $118,000 surplus in that snapshot of time.
“We had a great start to the year,” Merrill said.
To help soften some of the blows that are expected in the near future, cost cutting has been implemented elsewhere. Personnel costs within the sheriff’s department, for example, have been trimmed with minimal overtime and a stalled hiring process.
“We know the sheriff is watching overtime carefully,” Merrill said. “It’s only being done if absolutely necessary.”
Plans call for Merrill and other county officials to provide the committee with monthly updates on the budget as more fiscal information from recent months comes into sharper focus.
The possibility of a midyear adjustment to the 2020 budget is on the table, though no one on the committee suggested members of the finance department sharpen their pencils just yet.
“We don’t have any cold, hard facts,” said Supervisor Jeff Gentz, who serves as the committee’s vice-chair. “Everything is in flux, and we understand that.”
