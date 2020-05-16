County officials grapple with 'unprecedented' budget challenges

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Although many unknowns are still in play, Kenosha County officials are hinting at a series of fiscal challenges in the road ahead as the impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer.

A series of factors — including an unanticipated loss in such revenues as sales tax and a rise in costs within the health department — could weigh on the county’s balance sheet, Finance Director Patricia Merrill said recently.

Merrill and other county staffers gave members of the County Board’s Finance and Administration Committee a glimpse into the state of the budget at a meeting Thursday. They stressed the fiscal picture was fluid, and short- and long-range forecasting is challenging.

“There still are many unknowns,” Merrill said. “There is no historical data to draw on. This situation is unprecedented.”

The health department, which has altered its priorities since the pandemic swept through the county, has been heavily impacted with a needed increase in staffing.

According to tentative figures, costs increased $138,000 in March and $355,000 in April, due to such activities as contact tracing for residents who tested positive from the virus. The goal, Merrill said, is to recoup at least some of those unexpected costs through federal grants via FEMA.