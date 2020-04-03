County order bans employees of long-term care facilities from working more than one job

“You have to look at vulnerabilities and how it could arrive, and one of those is shared staff,” Bogdala said.

She said shared staff appeared to be how the virus may have spread in a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., where 37 people died in what was one of the earliest outbreaks of the illness in the United States in early March.

Bogdala said it is not unusual for staff, including nurses and CNAs, to work at more than one facility. At Brookside, she said, of her staff of about 300, there were 35 people who also worked elsewhere. Of those, she said, 13 decided they would stop working at Brookside while the order was in effect. Most of those, she said, were floating pool nurses who would work occasional shifts in addition to holding full-time nursing jobs elsewhere.

For those staff who worked multiple part-time jobs and opted to give up one of their part-time jobs to stay at Brookside, Bogdala said the facility was, in most cases, able to increase their hours to try to make up for lost wages.