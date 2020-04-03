County order bans employees of long-term care facilities from working more than one job

Some nursing homes have had to adjust staffing — and some employees of long-term care facilities have had to give up second jobs — as they work to comply with new safety protocols during the COVID-19 crisis.
Last week the Kenosha County Division of Health issued an order aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus in long-term care facilities like nursing homes and community-based care facilities.
Much of the order focused on limiting staffing agencies and hospice organizations from sending staff to more than one facility. The order also required staff for transportation companies that work with long-term care facility residents to wear personal protective equipment and to sanitize vehicles.
Also included in the order is a ban on employees of care facilities, whether they are nurses, CNAs, janitorial staff or dieticians, from working at more than one job.
“All individuals who obtain employment at long-term care facilities or who provide hospice or similar services in such facilities are immediately prohibited from working at other employment/business or providing such services in multiple long-term care facilities in Kenosha County simultaneously,” the order states.
It also requires people to immediately disclose to employers if they are working in more than one facility or in a business outside the facility.
The order, which went into effect April 1, aims to limit the spread of the virus to vulnerable residents of long-term care facilities. Although there have been reports of the spread of the virus at long-term at care facilities in Wisconsin and in Lake County, Ill., there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at facilities in Kenosha County.
Lynda Bogdala, administrator at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road, said the count-owned center had already been preparing for the order after similar rules went into effect in other communities.
Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, is scheduled to have a conference call with facility leaders to answer questions about the order on Monday.
Brookside Care Center
Bogdala said she thinks the order was the right move for the safety of residents. “It is totally, 100 percent the right thing to do,” she said.
“You have to look at vulnerabilities and how it could arrive, and one of those is shared staff,” Bogdala said.
She said shared staff appeared to be how the virus may have spread in a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., where 37 people died in what was one of the earliest outbreaks of the illness in the United States in early March.
Bogdala said it is not unusual for staff, including nurses and CNAs, to work at more than one facility. At Brookside, she said, of her staff of about 300, there were 35 people who also worked elsewhere. Of those, she said, 13 decided they would stop working at Brookside while the order was in effect. Most of those, she said, were floating pool nurses who would work occasional shifts in addition to holding full-time nursing jobs elsewhere.
For those staff who worked multiple part-time jobs and opted to give up one of their part-time jobs to stay at Brookside, Bogdala said the facility was, in most cases, able to increase their hours to try to make up for lost wages.
She said the county also tried to protect workers by stating in the order that employers were barred from firing a worker because they chose to remain at one job over another during the crisis.
Crossroads Care Center
Akiva Brandman, administrator at Crossroads Care Center of Kenosha, 8633 32nd Ave., said only a handful of staff at the facility had second jobs. He said, as the facility compiled a list of people the order would affect at Crossroads, “we realized it really wasn’t going to be an issue for us.”
Brandman praised staff at the facility, saying everyone from registered nurses to housekeepers have been working hard to practice infection control.
“It doesn’t make it easy on facilities day-to-day, but people are really coming together to make sure our residents are being taken care of. They are sticking together to make sure our infection prevention and infection control is being handled correctly,” he said. “Our staff has really been a blessing.”
For facility staff in the county, the order could be a financial hardship. Many support positions at care facilities are relatively low-paid — the average CNA salary in Wisconsin is $15 an hour.
Bogdala said the staff at Brookside have been supportive.
“The thing about health care providers is they get it, they understand the risk versus the benefit in a situation like this. If we can help them in providing these additional hours that they have lost, they are going to be OK with that,” she said. “They are willing to sacrifice every day for the safety of our residents. Health care providers truly have a heart of gold.”
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
historic photos
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.