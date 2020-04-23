County, Pleasant Prairie close dog parks, cite new CDC advisory

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Based on the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and updated recommendations on COVID-19, the Kenosha County Dog Parks will be closed temporarily effective Friday.

The closure will continue until further notice, pending further advisories from public health authorities.

A new CDC advisory recommends people “treat dogs like family members” and avoid dog parks. This guideline is available here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-lifecoping/animals.html.

“While it appears the threat of dogs spreading COVID-19 and/or getting the virus is low, it is our desire to keep them and their humans safe,” said Matthew Collins, Kenosha County parks director.

Kenosha County’s parks remain open, though users are cautioned that they must practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart from others. If these guidelines cannot be followed, the parks will have to close, Collins advised.

The dog park areas at Ingram Park in Pleasant Prairie have also been closed, effective Friday, according to village officials.