County positive COVID-19 cases rise to 43

As the number of people with COVID-19 reached 43 in Kenosha County Tuesday, the county Division of Health issued a new order for staffing agencies and hospice providers aimed at slowing the spread of the virus among vulnerable populations.
The order, effective Wednesday, limits staffing agencies and hospice providers from sending staff members to more than one long-term care facility. The order also requires drivers that provide transportation for residents of care facilities to wear personal protective equipment, and sets cleaning requirements for vehicles used to transport residents of care facilities.
New order latest in series
The order was the latest in a series of actions from county and state officials working to combat the spread of the virus.
Kenosha County had its first case of the virus confirmed March 16, a 59-year-old woman who was one of the first cases in Wisconsin of community spread — meaning she had not been traveling to a county that already had the virus and it was unclear where she had been exposed.
Since then, the number of local cases has been consistently growing, reaching 43 confirmed cases Tuesday. There have been no deaths from the virus reported in the county and no confirmed cases at long-term care facilities.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases Tuesday was 1,351 — up 130 from the previous day — and 16 deaths.
Prohibits work at multiple facilities
Residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities are vulnerable to the virus both because they are at higher risk of dying if they contract the illness and because the virus spreads more easily among people who live closely together.
The order requires that staffing agencies that provide temporary or full-time staff to care facilities, or hospice providers must prohibit staff from working at multiple facilities during the outbreak. Hospice must limit individual registered nurses from providing care in more than one facility per week.
Rita Hagen, executive director of Hospice Alliance in Kenosha, said the agency works sending nurses and CNAs to hospice clients at about 30 long-term care facilities in Kenosha and Racine counties. Typically, she said, nurses and CNAs would visit patients in multiple facilities in a day.
She said she and her staff learned last week that the order was likely to be coming, worked on a plan Friday to adjust their staff and put it into place Monday in both counties.
“It is really changing the way we do everything,” Hagen said. “But it is the right thing to do, and I completely understand it.”
She said change limits the chance that nurses and other staff can inadvertently spread the virus from one facility to another.
Hagen said that Hospice Alliance cares for terminally ill patients in their homes, whether that is their family home, a senior living facility or a long-term care facility, if that is where they call home. She said that, to address the new rules, nurses who typically work in different roles at hospice have been shifted into case management. She said the facilities and families they work with have been understanding.
“They have been amazingly understanding and are just appreciative that we are following guidelines,” Hagen said.
SAFER AT HOME
SAFER AT HOME
SAFER AT HOME
SAFER AT HOME
SAFER AT HOME
SAFER AT HOME
SAFER AT HOME
SAFER AT HOME
These photos ran with news stories published online and in the print product of the Kenosha News between March 22 and March 26, 2020.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.