County positive COVID-19 cases rise to 43

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases Tuesday was 1,351 — up 130 from the previous day — and 16 deaths.

Prohibits work at multiple facilities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities are vulnerable to the virus both because they are at higher risk of dying if they contract the illness and because the virus spreads more easily among people who live closely together.

The order requires that staffing agencies that provide temporary or full-time staff to care facilities, or hospice providers must prohibit staff from working at multiple facilities during the outbreak. Hospice must limit individual registered nurses from providing care in more than one facility per week.

Rita Hagen, executive director of Hospice Alliance in Kenosha, said the agency works sending nurses and CNAs to hospice clients at about 30 long-term care facilities in Kenosha and Racine counties. Typically, she said, nurses and CNAs would visit patients in multiple facilities in a day.

She said she and her staff learned last week that the order was likely to be coming, worked on a plan Friday to adjust their staff and put it into place Monday in both counties.