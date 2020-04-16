County prepares for virus peak in May; fifth death reported here

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Gov. Tony Evers announced the extension of the Safer-at-Home order and Kenosha County had its fifth death from the virus, officials say the social distancing orders appears to be slowing the spread of COVID-19 here.

County Executive Jim Kreuser said modeling for the virus shows the peak hitting in the county in May, later than in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas.

“I know people are anxious for life to return to normal and I am very aware that businesses across our county are hurting,” Kreuser said in a formal statement. “While the end of the Safer-at-Home Order appears to be in sight, it does not mean that life will return to normal on May 26.

“We have to recognize the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic we are dealing with, and that is that we will have to be cautious about what will open up, when it will open up and how it will open up.”

Kreuser said he would work with other local leaders and the business community on addressing the local economy.

“My first priority will be to minimize the illness and death that Kenosha County residents experience as a result of this pandemic,” he said.