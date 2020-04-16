County prepares for virus peak in May; fifth death reported here

As Gov. Tony Evers announced the extension of the Safer-at-Home order and Kenosha County had its fifth death from the virus, officials say the social distancing orders appears to be slowing the spread of COVID-19 here.
County Executive Jim Kreuser said modeling for the virus shows the peak hitting in the county in May, later than in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas.
“I know people are anxious for life to return to normal and I am very aware that businesses across our county are hurting,” Kreuser said in a formal statement. “While the end of the Safer-at-Home Order appears to be in sight, it does not mean that life will return to normal on May 26.
“We have to recognize the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic we are dealing with, and that is that we will have to be cautious about what will open up, when it will open up and how it will open up.”
Kreuser said he would work with other local leaders and the business community on addressing the local economy.
“My first priority will be to minimize the illness and death that Kenosha County residents experience as a result of this pandemic,” he said.
Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, told members of the County Board this week that the order appears to have lowered the number of contacts infected people have, likely slowing the spread of the virus.
“What this is telling us is that the safer at home order is working,” she said.
“The more people follow the guidelines now the sooner we can get back to a semblance of normal life,” she said.
Freiheit said when a person tests positive for COVID-19 in the county, the health department tries to identify everyone that person had close contact with while they had symptoms and in the two days before they showed any symptoms.
In the weeks since the order has been in effect, she said, the numbers of those contacts has declined.
“We are able to see people are following (the order), they are staying home for the most part and the number of close contacts they’ve had have greatly diminished, so that is a really good sign,” she said.
As of Thursday, the county has 217 people who have tested positive. About 20% of those are hospitalized, Freiheit told the County Board, a number that has remained fairly steady throughout the crisis. Five people have died.
The most recent death in the county was a 51-year-old man who died Wednesday.
Statewide, 3,875 people have tested positive for the disease, about 29% of those having been hospitalized, with 197 deaths. According to state data, 39,326 people have received negative test results in the state.
Freiheit said that testing remains limited in Kenosha County.
“Our testing rate is still really low,” she said. “We keep hearing that more collection kids will be coming to the hospitals and providers, and they can’t come soon enough.”
She said the number of cases reported in the county appears to be largely dependent on tests being available rather than measuring growth rates for the spread.
Asked whether they are seeing an impact from the in-person voting last week, Freiheit said it will likely take time to see whether the vote increased the spread of the virus.
She said because symptoms sometimes do not appear for 14 days after a person contracted the virus, and that those symptoms don’t become severe for more than a week after they begin, it could be two to three weeks before they learn if the vote had an impact.
