County program offering funds for youth-led projects, recruiting students for grant board

A Kenosha County program is currently accepting applications for grants offered to youth-led community service projects.

Youth As Resources, funded by the United Way of Kenosha County in a partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, is encouraging local youth in grades K-12 to apply for upto $500 to complete their project.

According to United Way officials, two more funding opportunities are available for the 2022-23 school year.

The upcoming deadline for students to apply for a grant is Friday, Feb. 17. The final grant application will become available in March with a deadline of Friday, March 17. Students can apply for funding by visiting kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/yar

The program fosters complete youth involvement, including not only leading the approved service projects but also reviewing and allocating grant funds.

Current grant recipients

Last semester, about $1,500 was awarded across six service projects. The most recent grant recipients were:

• Concerned Citizens Coalition: Teen Task Force: "Coleman Chapel Blessing Box" Project

• Josiah Reinholz with Kenosha County Parks: "Bristol Woods Hammock Wheel" Project

• Kenosha Trailblazers 4-H Club: "Spreading Warmth" Project

• Mahone Middle School: "Leopold Benches-Weather Proof Table-Tops & Tool Storage Shed" Project

• Central High School National Honor Society: "Keep Kenosha Warm" Project

• Central High School Key Club: "Together We Rise Duffle Bag Donations" Project

“Youth As Resources is an incredible opportunity for youth in our community to develop their skills and make a difference,” said Erica Ness, Positive Youth Development Educator, at UW-Extension Kenosha County. “This program is proof that youth are both our present and our future. They are ready to step up and lead now, and I am proud to coordinate a program that supports them to do so.”

Youth board members needed

The program is also currently recruiting youth applicants to join next year’s board. Teachers and other adults can nominate students to receive an application through Wednesday, February 15. Student applications will be accepted through Tuesday, April 11. More information is available online at kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/yar.

“During my time on the Youth As Resources Board, I have gained many valuable leadership skills that will last a lifetime,” said Abbey Proctor, Youth As Resources president and a high school senior. “My involvement with YAR has also allowed me to see firsthand the impact that youth can have on their community – it is amazing what can be accomplished when youth are given a voice and the means to create positive change.”

The Youth As Resources Board consists of nine high school members and three adult members, with all executive officer positions being fulfilled by student members.

“For more than 10 years, United Way of Kenosha County and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension have partnered with Youth as Resources to help bring student ideas to life,” said Carolynn Friesch, chief executive officer, United Way of Kenosha County. “YAR provides an unforgettable opportunity to inspire and empower youth to make change in our community.”

10 community service projects to do as a team 10 community service projects to do as a team Donation drive Tree planting and pruning Charity walk Grocery and meal packaging Trash cleanup Career day Blood drive Stair climb Care packages Community garden

For more information, to receive a grant application or to become involved, visit: kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/yar or contact Ness at erica.ness@wisc.edu