County receives state grant to help fund Highway H reconstruction

A state economic assistance grant will help fund reconstruction of Highway H in Pleasant Prairie, the road improvements made in part to help support development of a new Kroeger distribution center expected to open in 2022.
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Kenosha County would receive a $951,315 WisDOT Economic Assistance grant to help fund reconstruction of Highway H from 93rd Place to Bain Station Road. The total cost of the reconstruction project is estimated at $1.9 million.
According to a statement from Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, the road reconstruction will accommodate increased truck and employee traffic that will come when the Kroeger facility opens.
Cincinnati-based Kroger announced last year that it would build a $112 million, 360,000-square-foot fulfillment center on 58 acres at 9091 88th Ave.
The center is designed to be an automated grocery and home delivery facility for customers in Wisconsin, northern Illinois and northeast Indiana.
Construction is already underway on the facility, which will include a 30,000-square-foot office building and attached 300,000-square-foot air-conditioned and refrigerated warehouse for groceries. When it opens, the facility is designed to ship orders directly to customers’ homes, and it is expected to operate 24-hours a day.
According to the village of Pleasant Prairie, Kroeger is expected to have 350 to 400 employees at the facility when it opens, with a projected 700 employees in three to five years. The company has built or is planning to build similar facilities in Ohio, Maryland, Florida, Dallas and Atlanta, the fulfillment centers designed to provide direct delivery of groceries to customers who order online.
“This project is a great example of how good infrastructure can support business growth, create new job opportunities, and help connect the dots to build a Wisconsin that works for everyone,” said Gov. Evers in a formal statement. “I am pleased this grant contributes to Kroger’s plan to create hundreds of new jobs in Kenosha County and help strengthen the economy of our state.”
Kenosha County applied for the grant. The Pleasant Prairie Village Board voted in May to approve site and operational plans for the facility and to support the grant application.
According to the governor’s office, in 2020 the state’s TEA program awarded 11 grants totalling $5.2 million to support transportation improvements linked to business development projects. Those projects will create 1,005 new jobs and retain an additional 686 jobs in the state, according to the governor’s office.
The TEA program provides financial assistance to communities to support transportation infrastructure improvements that will help attract new employers or encourage existing employers to expand. A municipal or county unit of government must sponsor a TEA application and the project must have the local government’s endorsement.
