County receives state grant to help fund Highway H reconstruction

According to the village of Pleasant Prairie, Kroeger is expected to have 350 to 400 employees at the facility when it opens, with a projected 700 employees in three to five years. The company has built or is planning to build similar facilities in Ohio, Maryland, Florida, Dallas and Atlanta, the fulfillment centers designed to provide direct delivery of groceries to customers who order online.

“This project is a great example of how good infrastructure can support business growth, create new job opportunities, and help connect the dots to build a Wisconsin that works for everyone,” said Gov. Evers in a formal statement. “I am pleased this grant contributes to Kroger’s plan to create hundreds of new jobs in Kenosha County and help strengthen the economy of our state.”

Kenosha County applied for the grant. The Pleasant Prairie Village Board voted in May to approve site and operational plans for the facility and to support the grant application.

According to the governor’s office, in 2020 the state’s TEA program awarded 11 grants totalling $5.2 million to support transportation improvements linked to business development projects. Those projects will create 1,005 new jobs and retain an additional 686 jobs in the state, according to the governor’s office.