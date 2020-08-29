County reports abundance of food for officers, personnel

Kenosha County reports it has been receiving an abundance of food donations for all of the officers and personnel that have come to Kenosha to assist with the current civil unrest in the community.
"While everyone is appreciative of the kind gestures, we are getting to a point where we need to coordinate any further donations in order for food to not be wasted.
"In the future, if anyone is wanting to donate please contact the Journey Disaster Team at (401)-307-3222."
IN PHOTOS: Downtown Kenosha murals painted on boarded-up buildings
Painting downtown Addie Murray.jpg
Painting downtown Bill Siel.jpg
Painting downtown Dakini Healing Arts angel.jpg
Painting downtown Dakini Healing Arts.jpg
Painting downtown equal mural.jpg
Painting downtown heart mural.jpg
Painting downtown info.jpg
Painting downtown Joyce Murray.jpg
Painting downtown Katie Dylewski-Verberne.jpg
Painting downtown Lisa Bigalke.jpg
Painting downtown Pat Mangi.jpg
Painting downtown teens.jpg
Painting downtown volunteer center.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.