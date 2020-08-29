County reports abundance of food for officers, personnel

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County reports it has been receiving an abundance of food donations for all of the officers and personnel that have come to Kenosha to assist with the current civil unrest in the community.

"While everyone is appreciative of the kind gestures, we are getting to a point where we need to coordinate any further donations in order for food to not be wasted.

"In the future, if anyone is wanting to donate please contact the Journey Disaster Team at (401)-307-3222."

IN PHOTOS: Downtown Kenosha murals painted on boarded-up buildings

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1