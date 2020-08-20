County resolution demands waiver by Potawatomi

Rose said he’s had discussions with city officials, including Mayor John Antaramian, as the issue of sovereign immunity isn’t new to the area.

In the last two decades, the site has been the subject of three casino-entertainment complex proposals made by the Menominee Nation, but each failed to reach the finish line.

During negotiations at that time, the Menominee agreed to waive its immunity for all parties concerned after “much discussion,” Rose said.

“And here we are again some 10 years later with this same property but a different development,” he said. “... Unless the Potawatomi specifically waives the doctrine of sovereign immunity, we could have substantial difficulty if they chose not to pay taxes in collecting those taxes or special assessments in the future.”

Rose said it’s his understanding the city has added a deed restriction into its negotiations that would require the property to be taxable. The resolution also states the city is considering establishing a Tax Incremental District at the site.

But it’s not clear whether that would hold up in court, Rose said, and the legal opinion on behalf of the county is that it likely wouldn’t.