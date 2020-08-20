County resolution demands waiver by Potawatomi

Without a guarantee it will waive its sovereign immunity rights, any potential deal involving the Forest County Potawatomi Community at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park shouldn’t proceed, the Kenosha County Board agreed.
District 2 Supervisor Terry Rose moved a resolution to the entire board for its vote Tuesday night.
The board agreed by 22-0 to accept the resolution, which voices its concerns regarding whatever entity or entities lands on the site. Prior to its regular meeting, the County Executive Committee unanimously approved the resolution as well.
“The city is very eager to develop what was called the Dairyland Park and have that developed into some sort of an industrial or business complex,” Rose said. “They have had discussions, and agreements are being formulated with the Forest County Potawatomi community.”
Under federal law, the Potawatomi enjoys “sovereign immunity,” which is what a nation has at its disposal if its sued in court, Rose said.
When it comes to the county, Rose said without the tribe agreeing to waive that, collecting property taxes down the road could become quite difficult.
“They don’t have to pay taxes unless they agree to pay taxes, unless they waive the doctrine of sovereign immunity,” he said. “That has not been done specifically here by the Forest County Potawatomi community.”
Rose said he’s had discussions with city officials, including Mayor John Antaramian, as the issue of sovereign immunity isn’t new to the area.
In the last two decades, the site has been the subject of three casino-entertainment complex proposals made by the Menominee Nation, but each failed to reach the finish line.
During negotiations at that time, the Menominee agreed to waive its immunity for all parties concerned after “much discussion,” Rose said.
“And here we are again some 10 years later with this same property but a different development,” he said. “... Unless the Potawatomi specifically waives the doctrine of sovereign immunity, we could have substantial difficulty if they chose not to pay taxes in collecting those taxes or special assessments in the future.”
Rose said it’s his understanding the city has added a deed restriction into its negotiations that would require the property to be taxable. The resolution also states the city is considering establishing a Tax Incremental District at the site.
But it’s not clear whether that would hold up in court, Rose said, and the legal opinion on behalf of the county is that it likely wouldn’t.
“Legal counsel to the county has said there’s no case law supporting that, there’s no statute supporting that,” Rose said.
“If you rely upon that deed restriction, you’re probably buying a lawsuit in the future in the event that some administration of the Potawatomi decide that they’re going to cut costs and not pay taxes or reduce their taxes.”
In a response to a question from Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, Rose agreed that other taxing bodies affected — Kenosha Unified School District, Gateway Technical College and the city — should be contacted so everyone is on the same page.
“That’s a good idea,” Rose said.
Rose on Wednesday said if the tribe isn’t agreeable to the waiver, any deals need to be put aside, because he doesn’t see an issue with finding a willing buyer on that 242-acre piece of property.
“This is very valuable land,” he said. “Somebody else will pick it up. ... If they don’t want to waive sovereign immunity, somebody else will develop it. This is prime property.”
