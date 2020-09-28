County resource center offers online series for caregivers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University on tools to take care of yourself while caring for a loved one.

Caregivers are currently spending much of their time at home with their loved ones or are unable to visit their loved ones who are quarantined in care facilities and may be feeling a greater amount of stress.

The program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

A new session of this free class will be offered online beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14. Classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Nov. 18.

To participate, caregivers must have access to a computer, iPad or other tablet and have internet access. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the online meeting program (Zoom) that will be used. Minimal computer skills are necessary.