County returns with vaccinations in select areas on Wednesday

Kenosha County Public Health will have staff and volunteers back out on the street Wednesday as it continues an on-foot mission to promote COVID-19 vaccination in strategically selected neighborhoods.
This week’s walking area includes the 6700 blocks of 14th, 15th and 16th Avenues, as well as the 1500 and 1600 blocks of 68th Street.
Between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., Kenosha County Public Health staff and community leaders from the neighborhood will be walking the streets, offering the vaccines, answering questions and providing other information about available public health services. Spanish-speaking staff and volunteers will be available.
People who receive their first or second dose of one of the vaccines will receive a $50 gift card.
This initiative is being conducted in a collaboration between Kenosha County Public Health and the Health Equity Task Force, a group of community leaders who came together in January to partner with the county on creating more equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccines for communities of color.
“The Task Force is eager to continue our ongoing partnership with Kenosha County Public Health to help protect Kenosha’s most underserved communities from COVID-19,” said Tamarra Coleman, Shalom Center executive director and a member of the Health Equity Task Force. “By continuing to collaborate with community leaders and increasing access to vaccines through our block-by-block missions, we can further improve the health outcomes of Kenosha County communities.”
People who decide to get vaccinated during the walking missions may select their choice of the three vaccine varieties: Moderna, Pfizer and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson.
No ID is required to be vaccinated, although parental permission is needed for those under 18. (Pfizer, authorized for people ages 12 and up, is currently the only vaccine available to those under 18.)
Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine — now recommended by federal health authorities for some populations who received their second dose of that vaccine more than six months ago — will also be available.
“The street mission is an important milestone in our Task Force’s work to combat COVID-19,” Coleman said. “And it is because of our collective partnership and trust in each other that this essential program is possible.”