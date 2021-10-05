County returns with vaccinations in select areas on Wednesday

Kenosha County Public Health will have staff and volunteers back out on the street Wednesday as it continues an on-foot mission to promote COVID-19 vaccination in strategically selected neighborhoods.

This week’s walking area includes the 6700 blocks of 14th, 15th and 16th Avenues, as well as the 1500 and 1600 blocks of 68th Street.

Between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., Kenosha County Public Health staff and community leaders from the neighborhood will be walking the streets, offering the vaccines, answering questions and providing other information about available public health services. Spanish-speaking staff and volunteers will be available.

People who receive their first or second dose of one of the vaccines will receive a $50 gift card.

This initiative is being conducted in a collaboration between Kenosha County Public Health and the Health Equity Task Force, a group of community leaders who came together in January to partner with the county on creating more equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccines for communities of color.