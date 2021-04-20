County riot-related costs just under $1M; most will be covered by grants, insurance

The net fiscal impact of Kenosha County’s response and the damage done to county property during the riots that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 is estimated to be $155,348, according to a document provided by the Kenosha County Finance Department.
The remainder of the $928,281 of unbudgeted costs associated with the response and damage is expected to be covered by grants or reimbursed by insurance.
County Board Supervisor Terry Rose, who is the chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee, requested board members be provided with the cost breakdown. That document was provided to supervisors in advance of a recent board meeting, but not discussed.
“I just think it is important to know exactly how much this cost,” Rose said. “It’s nearly a million dollars. That’s significant.”
Some of the work to repair damage at the County Administration Building, Courthouse and Public Safety Building has been delayed due to the historic significance of the buildings.
Mike Schrandt, county facilities manager, said an estimated $60,000 in damage was done to the Administration Building, which houses the County Board chambers and the offices of the county executive, county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds. Damage includes broken glass on first- and second-floor doors and windows and to the window blinds and drywall.
Damage to the Courthouse and Public Safety buildings, which includes broken glass and windows, is estimated at $16,000, Schrandt said.
State law mandates that work is competitively bid when it exceeds $25,000 in estimated costs.
“Everything that has not yet been repaired at the Courthouse and the PSB are part of a larger repair project, requiring the development of technical specifications and a competitive bid process,” Schrandt said. “Due to the architectural elements of the damaged Courthouse features and the historical nature of the building, the technical specifications are being developed by a consulting engineer with historical building expertise. Once the spec is complete, it will be bid out and the repairs will move forward.”
The breakdown
The figures include expenses tallied by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the Public Works Department and costs associated with damage to public buildings and equipment.
Actual expenditures through March 31 include:
- KSD overtime – $365,948.
- KSD supplies, equipment and rentals – $290,594.
- Highway labor and equipment use – $63,250.
- Civic Center Park cleanup – $39,250.
- KSD and county vehicle damage – $35,346.
- Law enforcement assistance, food, lodging, etc. – $33,893.
Other damage to public buildings for which funds have yet to be expended is estimated to be $100,000. This includes $60,000 in damage to the County Administration Building and the Courthouse.
Grant money and insurance reimbursement revenue is expected to cover $772,936 of the unbudgeted response and damage. That revenue breakdown is as follows:
- Federal assistance grant – $400,000.
- Insurance reimbursement yet to be received – $155,000.
- Insurance reimbursement received as of March 31 – $117,936.
- City contribution - $100,000.