County riot-related costs just under $1M; most will be covered by grants, insurance

The net fiscal impact of Kenosha County’s response and the damage done to county property during the riots that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 is estimated to be $155,348, according to a document provided by the Kenosha County Finance Department.

The remainder of the $928,281 of unbudgeted costs associated with the response and damage is expected to be covered by grants or reimbursed by insurance.

County Board Supervisor Terry Rose, who is the chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee, requested board members be provided with the cost breakdown. That document was provided to supervisors in advance of a recent board meeting, but not discussed.

“I just think it is important to know exactly how much this cost,” Rose said. “It’s nearly a million dollars. That’s significant.”

Some of the work to repair damage at the County Administration Building, Courthouse and Public Safety Building has been delayed due to the historic significance of the buildings.