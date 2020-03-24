County's confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 14

The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County rose to at least 14 by late Tuesday, Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, told the County Board during a teleconference.

There have been 130 negative tests and there are another 278 persons under investigation for which test results are pending.

Freiheit said public health nurses have identified 114 people who may have been in contact with those 14 positive cases.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 3