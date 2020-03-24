County's confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 14
County's confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 14

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County rose to at least 14 by late Tuesday, Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, told the County Board during a teleconference.

Kenosha County COVID-19 update (March 24, 2020)

There have been 130 negative tests and there are another 278 persons under investigation for which test results are pending.

Freiheit said public health nurses have identified 114 people who may have been in contact with those 14 positive cases.

This story will be updated.

