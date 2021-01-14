County seeking applications for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds

Kenosha County has been awarded funds from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program in the amount of $77,211 to supplement ongoing food and shelter programs. EFSP funds are awarded through the Department of Homeland Security.

A local board made up of representatives of government and nonprofit agencies that provide or fund emergency services has determined how the funds are to be distributed. Priority will be given to emergency shelter facilities, food pantries and those who provide essential supplies.

Nonprofit groups that have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs are invited to apply. Detailed information on eligibility and requirements is available at efsp.unitedway.org.

Applications are available electronically by emailing khds@khds.org. Applications must be completed and returned to KHDS by 5 p.m. on Jan. 25.

For more information, contact Lisa Haen at lhaen@khds.org or 262-764-8555.

