County Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz livid about information leak from closed session

An investigation into the alleged leak of information from a closed session hearing on the discipline appeal of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bill Beth has been requested by County Board supervisors who sit on the ruling committee.

Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz made a motion Tuesday to undertake an investigation that garnered unanimous approval from the other six members of the county's Finance and Administration Committee.

“I think we need to have this investigated,” Gentz said. “They call it closed session for a reason. I’m livid that this information leaked.”

Gentz said some of the information released and published was verbatim. He suggested anyone present during the discipline hearing from which information was leaked turn in any notes they took to see if they match up with what was published.

“If I can’t go as a County Board member into executive session, closed session, and know that what’s said and what’s done there is protected, that is a bunch of crap,” Gentz said

Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone III said he will look into what body can conduct such an investigation and report back to the committee.