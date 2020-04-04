County supervisor wants pilot coronavirus testing plan here

Kenosha County Supervisor Terry Rose is appealing to Gov. Tony Evers and several legislative and local lawmakers to consider a pilot Covid-19 testing plan that would dramatically change how people are screened for the pandemic disease.
Rose, in a letter to the governor, said the current means of containing the spreading the disease is not sufficient. “We need to be testing people without symtoms. We should start a pilot program in Kenosha, district by district, in a new program with Abbott (Laboratories).”
Rose sent copies of his letter to Kenosha County executive Jim Kreuser, Kenosha mayor John Antaramian, State Sen. Robert Wirch, state representatives,Tip McGuire. Samantha Kerkman and Tod Ohnstead. He also sent a copy to state Health Department director Dr. Jennifer Freiheit.
Rose said he hoped his letter would spark interest and bring about some action.
“Executive action on your part is necessary and county board district by district will detect people who are infected and asymptomatic,” he told the governor.
He acknowledged that the current method takes time to identify the disease in victims. “Testing the people who are sick is not solving the problem. We know they are sick.,” he said. “The current method is only creating statistics — how many have the disease, how many have died.”
Testing people who may have the disease, but have not shown any symptoms would help slow the spread of the coronavirus, he suggested. There are people who have it, don’t know it and are among those who are spreading it, Rose explained.
He cited a recently Wall Street Journal article that reported several countries — including South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Germany — have turned to mass testing to control the spread of the disease.
In the letter, Rose explained that local testing could be administered using a drive-through system with the state’s stay-at-home remaining in place.
“We’ll be able to detect those asymptomatic people,” Rose said. “I’m aware that Abbott has a test that provides results within minutes.”
Last week, the Illinois-based pharmaceutical company announced that the U.S. Food abd Drug Administration had issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for detection of the coronavirus delivering positive results within five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.
The testing unit that has been dubbed ID NOW, is a small portable 6.6 pound molecular technology device that is the size of a toaster.
Abbott president and chief executive officer Robert B. Ford said the Covid-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat the virus.
“With rapid testing on ID NOW, the healthcare providers can perform molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots,” Ford explained.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.