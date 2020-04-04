County supervisor wants pilot coronavirus testing plan here

Testing people who may have the disease, but have not shown any symptoms would help slow the spread of the coronavirus, he suggested. There are people who have it, don’t know it and are among those who are spreading it, Rose explained.

He cited a recently Wall Street Journal article that reported several countries — including South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Germany — have turned to mass testing to control the spread of the disease.

In the letter, Rose explained that local testing could be administered using a drive-through system with the state’s stay-at-home remaining in place.

“We’ll be able to detect those asymptomatic people,” Rose said. “I’m aware that Abbott has a test that provides results within minutes.”

Last week, the Illinois-based pharmaceutical company announced that the U.S. Food abd Drug Administration had issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for detection of the coronavirus delivering positive results within five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

The testing unit that has been dubbed ID NOW, is a small portable 6.6 pound molecular technology device that is the size of a toaster.