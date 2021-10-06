County to work with municipalities on placement of violent sex offenders

Local municipalities will be part of the violent sex offender placement review process in Kenosha County under a resolution approved by the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Erin Decker, who worked to draft the resolution, said it requires the county to work with local municipalities, makes the process more transparent and requests the State Legislature clarify and revise certain definitions within the state statute.
“Right now the municipalities are not given a heads-up that this is going to happen until after the placement has been ordered by the court,” Decker said. “When they are looking for a place, they need to work with the municipalities to make sure that place fits the state statutes and it’s a good placement.”
State statute does not require communication between the county and the municipality on where the violent sex offender is proposed to be placed. Under the resolution, approved by a 17-6 vote, the county committee that reviews potential locations for placement of the most egregious offenders (adjudicated under Chapter 980) must notify municipal leaders within 10 business days of identifying a potential residence and collaborate to ensure it meets placement rules.
The resolution also officially names the committee created in Kenosha County as the “Chapter 980 Sexually Violent Persons Placement Review Committee” and requires the committee agenda to be specific and be posted in the same manner as other county meetings.
Supervisor Laura Belsky said Decker “did her homework.”
“She consulted at the state level to see if this new process, this new procedure, would be breaking any state statutes,” Belsky said. “It’s following all state statutes.”
In voicing his support for the resolution, Supervisor Zach Rodriguez said, “Too often people are not aware that a sexually violent offender has moved into the neighborhood until after the placement has taken place.”
“One of the most precious things we have in this world are our children, and it is our duty as legislators at the county level to keep those children safe,” Rodriguez said.
In his objection to the resolution, Supervisor Andy Berg cited the difficulty in placement violent sex offenders who are ordered into supervisor release and the danger of sex offenders being “dropped off” on the street because a location cannot be found.
“I know that when people do the crime, they've got to do the time,” Berg said. “When they get done with their time, they have to come back into our community somehow.”
The resolution also requests that the State Legislature add an additional notice requirement to Chapter 980 of the State Statutes that requires the state to fund and provide written notice to all households within 1,500 feet of the property in which a court places a violent sex offender. It further calls for that notice to include the name, address and recent headshot of the offender, the sex-related crimes the offender was convicted of, the restrictions placed on the offender and how to report a violation of those restrictions.
It also asks the state to clarify the definition of “adjacent property” and “public park” and revise the definition of “youth center” to specify if it may include a private residence and campgrounds, or if it only includes licensed centers and facilities.
The latter definitions came into question during a court-ordered placement attempt of two Chapter 980 sex offenders in Salem Lakes earlier this year, referenced by Supervisor Mark Nordigian in his support for the resolution.
“The municipalities need to be involved in the placement,” Nordigian said, adding they know the locations of parks and other areas where children congregate that may not be immediately evident to the county committee.
The placement of the two violent sex offenders was halted in Salem Lakes after administrator Mike Murdock became aware of the imminent arrivals. The residence selected was on the shore of Camp Lake and within 1,500 feet of several parks the county committee was not aware existed.
Based on this new information, two Kenosha County Circuit Court judges stayed the placement of Dale H. Peshek and Brian T. Threlkeld and ordered the county to find new locations.
Peshek, 48, was convicted in 1998 for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy in 1997 and with child enticement involving the same boy in 1995. Threlkeld was convicted in 2000 for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, and, according to archival news reports, admitted to assaulting others.
As of Wednesday and according to the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, both Peshek and Threlkeld were still at a supervised living center for violent offenders in Mauston, awaiting placement. The deadline issued by the judges for their placement has passed.
“At this time, the county has not yet located residences and continues to diligently search for a location that meets all statutory requirements,” Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said Wednesday.