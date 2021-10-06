County to work with municipalities on placement of violent sex offenders

Supervisor Laura Belsky said Decker “did her homework.”

“She consulted at the state level to see if this new process, this new procedure, would be breaking any state statutes,” Belsky said. “It’s following all state statutes.”

In voicing his support for the resolution, Supervisor Zach Rodriguez said, “Too often people are not aware that a sexually violent offender has moved into the neighborhood until after the placement has taken place.”

“One of the most precious things we have in this world are our children, and it is our duty as legislators at the county level to keep those children safe,” Rodriguez said.

In his objection to the resolution, Supervisor Andy Berg cited the difficulty in placement violent sex offenders who are ordered into supervisor release and the danger of sex offenders being “dropped off” on the street because a location cannot be found.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I know that when people do the crime, they've got to do the time,” Berg said. “When they get done with their time, they have to come back into our community somehow.”