County tree program taking orders for spring delivery

Online orders are being taken for Kenosha County’s annual tree and shrub program for seedlings to be picked up in spring 2022.

“This popular program offers an excellent, affordable opportunity to beautify your property and further enhance the environment of our county by planting trees,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser.

Over the last 30-plus years, the program has sold nearly 1 million trees. The purpose of the program is to encourage Kenosha County residents and property owners to plant more native trees and shrubs for conservation, reforestation, and wildlife habitat enhancement.

Kenosha County Conservationist Mark Jenks said the number and types of species available varies each year based on availability and previous sales. New this year is the opportunity to purchase Pin Oak rather than Burr Oak, which was not available, for example.

This year the options include: six species of evergreens (a mix of Fir, Spruce, Pine and Arborvitae); five species of deciduous trees (a mix of Oaks, Black Cherry and River Birch); and five species of shrubs (American Elderberry, Black Chokeberry, Lilac, Hazelnut, and Red Osier Dogwood).

“They are available until sold out,” Jenks said. “We can’t get any more inventory.”

Items can be purchased through an online store that includes full-color images and descriptions of the tree and shrub species offered for sale. The descriptions include the height, spread and growth rate of each species.

Trees and shrubs are sold in undividable bundles of 25, at a cost of $28 per bundle. Items must be picked up by the customer. The pickup date is typically in late April with pickup at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. A confirmation email will be sent to customers approximately two weeks before the distribution date.

For more information about the program, please visit the county’s website, at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/Trees. The online store may be accessed directly at https://kcplananddev.myshopify.com/.

Those who do not have access to the internet can purchase trees and shrubs with a credit card in-person at the Kenosha County Division of Planning and Development Office at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, contact Jenks at 262-857- 1900.

