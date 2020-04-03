County unveils new online COVID-19 Information Hub

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kenosha County grew to 90 Friday – a number that will be routinely updated on the Kenosha County Joint Information Center’s new, enhanced COVID-19 Information Hub.
The online dashboard that went live at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19 offers links to relevant resources, answers to frequently asked questions and regularly updated local, state and national statistics on the COVID-19 health emergency.
A mapping tool showing confirmed cases by census tract in Kenosha County is also being developed and is expected to debut by early next week.
“We are very excited to roll out this timely resource page to help our residents navigate the COVID-19 emergency on a variety of fronts,” said Dr. Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County Health Officer. “We want to be able to provide the most up-to-date information in one location. It will be updated daily.”
While the number of positive cases has been steadily increasing in the county, there have been no deaths as yet.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, the number cases of COVID-19 in the state reached 1,912 and the number of deaths reached 37. The number of people who tested negative reached 22,377.
Of the positives statewide, the majority, or 1,003, are female. The age group with the highest number of reported positives is 50-59 years of age, with 371 positives.
Of those who died, 21 were men and 16 were women.
Of the total positives, 942 have not been hospitalized, 487 have been hospitalized and it is not yet known if the other 483 have required hospitalization.
The information on the new county information dashboard goes beyond stats and case tracking.
For example, one link on the site is designed to help Kenosha County residents find food resources, including food assistance, restaurants that are offering takeout and delivery, and grocery stores.
Another tool is available to help people find their polling place for the April 7 election. This has changed for many residents throughout the county, as municipalities have scaled back their list of voting locations.
The site was developed by the Kenosha County Division of Land Information, in cooperation with the Division of Health and the Joint Information Center, which includes representatives of county and city law enforcement and emergency medical services.
It may be accessed directly at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19, or by clicking “Read On…” in the COVID-19 Information ribbon at the top of the Kenosha County website.
Individuals with immediate questions about COVID-19 that they are not able to have answered on the website are asked to dial 2-1-1 or visit https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/coronavirus/.
