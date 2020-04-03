County unveils new online COVID-19 Information Hub

Of those who died, 21 were men and 16 were women.

Of the total positives, 942 have not been hospitalized, 487 have been hospitalized and it is not yet known if the other 483 have required hospitalization.

The information on the new county information dashboard goes beyond stats and case tracking.

For example, one link on the site is designed to help Kenosha County residents find food resources, including food assistance, restaurants that are offering takeout and delivery, and grocery stores.

Another tool is available to help people find their polling place for the April 7 election. This has changed for many residents throughout the county, as municipalities have scaled back their list of voting locations.

The site was developed by the Kenosha County Division of Land Information, in cooperation with the Division of Health and the Joint Information Center, which includes representatives of county and city law enforcement and emergency medical services.

It may be accessed directly at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19, or by clicking “Read On…” in the COVID-19 Information ribbon at the top of the Kenosha County website.