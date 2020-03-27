County up to 24 COVID-19 cases; Amazon employee in Kenosha in quarantine after testing positive

An employee of the Amazon warehouse in Kenosha is in quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the company.
“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” a spokesman for Amazon said in an email. “We are following guidelines from health officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”
The facility is one of Kenosha’s largest private employers, with about 3,000 employees at two warehouses at 3501 120th Ave.
The confirmation of a positive case at one of Kenosha County’s large supply-chain companies comes as the number of COVID-19 cases increased to at least 24 countywide by Friday.
Fave Five: Reporter Deneen Smith
As the year draws to a close, the Kenosha News is taking a look back on 2019 and sharing the favorite five stories that each of our reporters has written this year.
Here are the Five Five stories of Kenosha News Crime & Courts Reporter Deneen Smith.
2. “After 3 decades as John Doe, a homicide victim gets a name”
4. “Kenosha Public Defender’s office hits 40-year milestone”
5. “Defense attorneys contend homicide defendant was victim of sex trafficking”
The number of cases statewide climbed from 707 Thursday to 842 Friday, and the number of deaths increased from nine to 13.
Just south of the Wisconsin border, Lake County, Ill., reported 184 positive cases as of Friday.
At least 11 other Amazon facilities around the country have had employees diagnosed with the virus, which has spread quickly over the last month.
According to the company, employees who worked closely with the employee who is ill were informed and asked to go into self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to work, with Amazon paying them for their time at home. The company said employees at the facility were informed of the positive test.
One employee at the site said employees in her building were not notified that a worker had tested positive. “We were not notified, no email, no nothing,” she said. “I heard rumors, but nobody notified us.”
She said she was worried about safety at work, saying employees are not provided masks. She said there is increased cleaning at the facility,
Amazon is allowing workers to take unpaid leave through April in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the worker said most employees cannot afford to take unpaid leave.
Another Amazon employee said the worker who was ill had limited contact with other employees and that those people were notified.
In an interview with National Public Radio Friday, Jay Carney, senior vice president of global corporate affairs, said the company has instituted a series of policies about cleaning, employee time off and protocols on facility closures in the event of positive tests.
Those changes are being balanced with increased demand on Amazon as the COVID-19 crisis forces people around the world to stay at home and depend more heavily on having goods shipped to their doorsteps.
The company announced earlier this month that it was hiring 100,000 new employees to meet the demand, including 700 additional employees at the Kenosha facility.
“The workers we have are performing really important work right now while people can’t get out of their home to shop,” Carney told NPR.
He said response to positive tests in facilities depends on the role the employee played in the facility and the number of workers they were in direct contact with.
While one facility in Kentucky was shut down until April for cleaning, others — including Kenosha — have remained in operation with just the area where the affected employee worked.
According to a statement from the company, Amazon is working with health authorities on how to handle facility closures for deep cleaning, evaluating where the employee was in the building, how much time had passed since they were at work, and how many people they had interacted with.
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle posing
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.