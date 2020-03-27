County up to 24 COVID-19 cases; Amazon employee in Kenosha in quarantine after testing positive

An employee of the Amazon warehouse in Kenosha is in quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the company.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” a spokesman for Amazon said in an email. “We are following guidelines from health officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”

The facility is one of Kenosha’s largest private employers, with about 3,000 employees at two warehouses at 3501 120th Ave.

The confirmation of a positive case at one of Kenosha County’s large supply-chain companies comes as the number of COVID-19 cases increased to at least 24 countywide by Friday.

The number of cases statewide climbed from 707 Thursday to 842 Friday, and the number of deaths increased from nine to 13.

Just south of the Wisconsin border, Lake County, Ill., reported 184 positive cases as of Friday.

At least 11 other Amazon facilities around the country have had employees diagnosed with the virus, which has spread quickly over the last month.