County youth tractor safety program marks successful year

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An annual program that teaches teens how to safely operate farm equipment recently wrapped up for 2020, graduating 19 local youth ages 12 to 15.

The Kenosha/Racine/Walworth Youth Tractor Safety Program covers the fundamentals of farm safety, including safe tractor and machinery operation, fire safety, first aid, and best practices for safely driving tractors on public highways.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension coordinates the program in partnership with CNH Industrial, which provides tractors and driving instruction. Support is also provided by Burlington High School, the University of Wisconsin Division of Extension and Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

This year’s program was modified in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with online learning added to the curriculum and social distancing emphasized at in-person events, said Extension Agriculture Educator Leigh Presley. The program culminated July 8-10, with in-person driving and testing at Burlington High School.

“This year’s program was pretty unique — we had to make a lot of changes in order to make it all work,” Presley said. “After eight hours of online classroom instruction, we were able to bring small groups together to get them some time on the tractors, which is an important part of the program.