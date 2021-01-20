County's Racial Equity Commission continues work on mission statement

A mission statement for what is to be the Kenosha County Racial Equity Commission began to take shape Wednesday during a meeting of the Racial Equity Workgroup, a committee tasked with laying the framework for the new commission.
It was the second meeting of the workgroup, chaired by County Supervisor Jerry Gulley. Who will serve on the Racial Equity Commission, established as part of the 2021 County Board resolution, has yet to be determined. Commission appointments will follow the normal process, which requires County Board approval.
Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, a member of the workgroup, said he felt the mission should be focused on how the county does its business, per the wording of the resolution calling for a Racial Equity Commission to “begin the process of looking at all county policies and procedures and see how they may contribute to systemic racism.”
To that end, Rodriguez proposed the following mission statement:
“To foster and maintain a county government that works equally and equitably for all of its citizens and employees, regardless of racial or ethnic origins.”
Supervisor Sharon Pomaville asked if other groups that are marginalized should be included as well. Rodriquez said he is not opposed to adding “other un-mutable characteristics” to the end of the statement.
“I actually would prefer that it be broader,” Gulley said.
Other members of the workgroup wanted to make sure the impetus for the Commission — to address issues surrounding systemic racism — is not lost. For example, workgroup member Alex Whitaker, who has been involved in the Dismantle Racism initiative, said it was his understanding the workgroup and resulting commission “would be focused on the racial and ethnic inequalities that exist in Kenosha.”
Eventually, after change is effected in county government, some expressed a desire for the Commission to move beyond its initial goals to engage the broader community in discussions that can lead to impactful changes.
Such goals are reflected in a mission statement proposal offered by workgroup member Sam Roochnik, a math teacher at Indian Trail Academy and High School, which reads:
“Our mission is to build awareness and present solutions to address systemic racism in Kenosha by generating transformative ideas, information and experiences for citizens and government representatives and by involving local youth and Black or minority leadership groups in the anti-racism process.”
No action on a mission statement was taken by the workgroup, which will meet again next week to continue the discussion.