County's Racial Equity Commission continues work on mission statement

A mission statement for what is to be the Kenosha County Racial Equity Commission began to take shape Wednesday during a meeting of the Racial Equity Workgroup, a committee tasked with laying the framework for the new commission.

It was the second meeting of the workgroup, chaired by County Supervisor Jerry Gulley. Who will serve on the Racial Equity Commission, established as part of the 2021 County Board resolution, has yet to be determined. Commission appointments will follow the normal process, which requires County Board approval.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, a member of the workgroup, said he felt the mission should be focused on how the county does its business, per the wording of the resolution calling for a Racial Equity Commission to “begin the process of looking at all county policies and procedures and see how they may contribute to systemic racism.”

To that end, Rodriguez proposed the following mission statement:

“To foster and maintain a county government that works equally and equitably for all of its citizens and employees, regardless of racial or ethnic origins.”