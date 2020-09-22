Couple alleged to have stolen money from elderly relative

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Brighton couple are alleged to have stolen the proceeds of the sale of an elderly relative’s home.

Jerry Camp, 67, and Carmen Camp, 67, were both charged Tuesday with felony theft, forgery and obstructing police.

According to the criminal complaint, an 87-year-old man called the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department in August reporting that he had sold his house in Arkansas in 2016 and moved into his son Jerry Camp’s home in Brighton. In July 2020, the man told deputies, his son had battered him and he moved out. When he did so, he asked his son, who had power of attorney for his finances, for the money from the sale of his house, approximately $94,000.

“You ain’t got no money,” Jerry Camp is alleged to have told him, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Jerry Camp told deputies that he had never seen a check for the sale of the house.

However, according to the complaint, a $94,000 check was deposited into the bank for the father in March 2016. A few days later, the bank was told the money had been deposited into the wrong account and requested that $92,000 be transferred into an account belonging to Jerry and Carmen Camp. The following month $92,000 from that account was used to purchase an annuity in Jerry Camp’s name.