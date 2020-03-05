Couple charged in 14th Avenue homicide bound over for trial

“Antonio indicated he tried to get between the couches,” Correa testified. “But the man stood over him and shot him ... and then went through his pockets.”

Two facing charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Alex Delgado-Cintron, 22, and Maria Cristina Patino, 37, both of Kenosha, are each charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the incident. The couple was arrested in Puerto Rico in late December, alleged to have fled Kenosha days after the shooting.

Delgado-Cintron is alleged to have shot Estrada and Jaimes multiple times. Estrada died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, including shots to the head. Jaimes, who was shot six times, including shots to the torso, arms and the head and neck, survived.

Correa testified that Jaimes told police he believed two people had come into the apartment before the shooting, but that he only saw the man shooting the gun.

In testimony at the preliminary hearing, Correa testified that a relative of Delgado-Cintron told police she saw Patino crying and asked her what was wrong. The relative told detectives that Patino told her, “Alex had done something bad and that she didn’t want to talk about it,” Correa testified.