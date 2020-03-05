Couple charged in 14th Avenue homicide bound over for trial

Antonio Jaimes told detectives he wasn’t paying much attention when a woman stopped by his brother’s apartment not long after midnight on Dec. 5.
Jaimes was in the living room of the second-floor apartment in a two-flat in the 4000 block of 14th Avenue playing video games.
His brother Osiel Estrada had been had been in communication with a woman, telling his brother the woman “was coming to pay him some money she owned him and also to purchase, I believe, some crack or cocaine,” Detective Vicente Correa testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday.
When the woman arrived, Correa said, she spoke to Estrada in the kitchen.
“He overheard the conversation but did not pay much attention to it,” Correa testified.
He said Jaimes remembered the woman saying she had forgotten something in her car. Estrada told her to get it and he would leave the door open.
A minute or so later, Jaimes heard gunfire and looked up to see a man shooting his brother.
“He saw what he believed was a masked man,” Correa testified.
The man shot Estrada, who fell in the doorway between the kitchen and living room. Correa testified that Jaimes said the man stepped over his brother’s body and came after him.
“Antonio indicated he tried to get between the couches,” Correa testified. “But the man stood over him and shot him ... and then went through his pockets.”
Two facing charges
Alex Delgado-Cintron, 22, and Maria Cristina Patino, 37, both of Kenosha, are each charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the incident. The couple was arrested in Puerto Rico in late December, alleged to have fled Kenosha days after the shooting.
Delgado-Cintron is alleged to have shot Estrada and Jaimes multiple times. Estrada died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, including shots to the head. Jaimes, who was shot six times, including shots to the torso, arms and the head and neck, survived.
Correa testified that Jaimes told police he believed two people had come into the apartment before the shooting, but that he only saw the man shooting the gun.
In testimony at the preliminary hearing, Correa testified that a relative of Delgado-Cintron told police she saw Patino crying and asked her what was wrong. The relative told detectives that Patino told her, “Alex had done something bad and that she didn’t want to talk about it,” Correa testified.
The same person said Delgado-Cintron told her he had shot people in self-defense after going to an apartment with Patino to retrieve a ring. He told the relative that he had told Patino to go into the apartment, say she had forgotten money in her car, and then to come get him.
Security video
At the hearing, on questioning from defense attorneys, Correa testified that while security video from homes and businesses near the scene showed a dark-colored car coming and going from the apartment, the exact make and model of the car could not be determined from the video, nor could the license plates.
Video showed the car parking, one person getting out and going to the stairs to Estrada’s apartment, then coming back out a short time later. A second person then got out of the car and the two went back to the apartment together, coming out again about a minute later and moving back to the car in a hurry.
Correa testified that police were unable to identify the people in the video or determine if they were men or women.
He said the relative of Delgado-Cintron told police that the car was in a salvage yard in Sturtevant. Police found it there. They have not located the gun used in the homicide.
At the preliminary hearing, the court commissioner found there was enough evidence to bind both Delgado-Cintron and Patino over for trial. They are next expected to appear in court May 28.