Couple each held on $1 million bond for December shooting of two brothers

Traced to Puerto Rico

Kenosha Police tied the couple to the shooting using security video from the neighborhood that showed a suspect vehicle leaving the area of the shooting, and through messages on Estrada’s phone.

Police then spoke to a relative of Delgado-Cintron, who told detectives he admitted involvement in killing someone, and that the couple had fled to Puerto Rico.

Gabriele said detectives from the Kenosha Police Department arrested the couple in Puerto Rico with the help of authorities there.

“They had secured an apartment for them to live in there, with obviously no intention to return to the United States to deal with this very serious situation,” Gabriele said.

Lower bond denied

Patino’s defense attorney Ian Mickelson argued for a lower bond for the woman, saying there was no evidence that she was in the apartment when the shooting occurred and no evidence that she was aware that a shooting was going to occur.

He said the surviving brother said when asked to identify her in a photo that he was only 65 percent sure she was the woman who had been at the apartment.