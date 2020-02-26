Couple each held on $1 million bond for December shooting of two brothers

Two people accused in a fatal shooting in December are being held in the Kenosha County Jail on $1 million bonds each after being returned to the county from Puerto Rico.
Alex Delgado-Cintron, 22, and Maria Patino, 37, are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the Dec. 5 shootings of brothers Osiel Estrada and Antonio Jaimes.
Estrada, 25, was shot and killed at his home, 4017 14th Ave. His brother Jaimes, 19, was shot six times but survived.
At the couple’s initial appearance in court Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele alleged that Patino set up a robbery at Estrada’s home, telling Estrada she was going to come over to repay him money she owned him and to buy cocaine.
When she arrived at Estrada’s house at about 12:24 a.m. Dec. 5 he let her in, then left the door open for her when she said she forgot something in her car and needed to get it.
Gabriele alleged that Delgado-Cintron then went into the home “and began shooting.”
Delgado-Cintron is alleged to have shot Estrada several times, then searched out Jaimes as he attempted to hide, going through Jaimes pockets after wounding him. He then allegedly returned to Estrada as he lay on the floor and shot him again.
Traced to Puerto Rico
Kenosha Police tied the couple to the shooting using security video from the neighborhood that showed a suspect vehicle leaving the area of the shooting, and through messages on Estrada’s phone.
Police then spoke to a relative of Delgado-Cintron, who told detectives he admitted involvement in killing someone, and that the couple had fled to Puerto Rico.
Gabriele said detectives from the Kenosha Police Department arrested the couple in Puerto Rico with the help of authorities there.
“They had secured an apartment for them to live in there, with obviously no intention to return to the United States to deal with this very serious situation,” Gabriele said.
Lower bond denied
Patino’s defense attorney Ian Mickelson argued for a lower bond for the woman, saying there was no evidence that she was in the apartment when the shooting occurred and no evidence that she was aware that a shooting was going to occur.
He said the surviving brother said when asked to identify her in a photo that he was only 65 percent sure she was the woman who had been at the apartment.
Court Commissioner Larry Keating set the bond for each of the defendants at $1 million, saying they were a flight risk.
He said he was also disturbed by the allegations in the criminal complaints, noting that Delgado-Cintron is alleged to have told a witness “that as he was leaving the apartment he saw the guy was still alive and shot him again in the head. That’s about as intentional as it gets.”
Delgado-Cintron and Patino were arrested in Puerto Rico in late December. They were taken into custody at the Kenosha County Jail Tuesday afternoon after being extradited.
They are next expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing March 5.