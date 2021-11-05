Court brief: Felonies filed in police chase

A 29-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man faces two felony charges after he failed to stop for Kenosha Police on Oct. 24.

John J. Reyna made an appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday, and according to records, has been unable to find an attorney, so a preliminary hearing was postponed.

Reyna, who is being held in custody on a $10,000 cash bond, will be back in court Dec. 10 for a status conference.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer on patrol in the 6200 block of 20th Avenue attempted to stop the defendant after he came to a complete stop in the middle of the roadway. Reyna reportedly refused to stop, and spike strips eventually were used in the 7400 block of 14th Avenue.

Police noted an odor of intoxicants from the defendant, who was taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw.

The complaint states the pursuit traveled about 2.1 miles and briefly reached a top speed of 50 mph.

