Court brief: Hearing in January in drug death case

A 30-year-old former Chicago man who now lists an address in the City of Kenosha and faces a felony charge for a 2019 drug death has his next hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Jan. 6.

Anthony E. Martin, now of the 2400 block of 11th Place, remains free on a $50,000 signature bond. He is charged with felony first-degree reckless homicide, which carries a possible maximum prison term of 25 years and a $100,000 fine.

Martin has a status hearing Jan. 6, before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police Officer responded to a residence in the 2100 block of 52nd Street on Oct. 18 at 12:14 a.m. for an unconscious male who may have overdosed on heroin.

After about 20 minutes of life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s girlfriend told police they had purchased $40 worth of heroin from the defendant the previous night.

A doctor with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Officer confirmed the man died of acute drug intoxication. The autopsy report stated he tested positive for alcohol, morphine, heroin metabolites and fentanyl, the complaint states.