Court brief: Man in shooting incident pleads not guilty

A 21-year-old Kenosha man charged for his role in an alleged gang shooting in January 2020 pleaded not guilty to nine felonies during a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Daileon D. Bryant had his case bound over for trial by Commissioner Larry Keating and remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Bryant, who is charged with nine felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, is due back in court Feb. 16, for a pre-trial conference before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

According to the criminal complaint, two women and their six children and grandchildren were inside a home in the 1800 block of 62nd Street on Jan. 17, 2020, when they heard gunfire and a living room window shattered.

Eleven bullet holes were found in the house, and several bullets were found inside in the living room and dining room. No one was injured. Police believe the gunfire was intended for the house next door as part of a gang dispute.

Three other 20-year-old men, Deshun Jackson, Jaru Watson and James Daniels IV, all of Kenosha, also were charged in the incident.

