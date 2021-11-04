Court brief: No attorney yet for shooting defendant

A 20-year-old Kenosha man, suspected in a gunfight on Sheridan Road last month, still is without an attorney, which has delayed the case.
Tyrese Sherrod, who is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday morning.
Sherrod, who appeared in court Thursday via video, is due back for a status conference Dec. 16, at 1 p.m., before Commissioner Larry Keating. Sherrod faces five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of first-degree reckless injury and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.
The defendant is accused of firing about 10 rounds from a handgun Oct. 22, in the vicinity of the Gulf Gas Station, 5922 Sheridan Road. The gunfight happened after five males got into a fight, according to the complaint. A second defendant, Dantaeran A. Adams, 21, Kenosha, was struck by one of the bullets.
Adams is charged with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm at another and obstructing an officer.
Bullets also struck K9 Kibble, 5919 Sheridan Road, and two vehicles, the complaint states.
RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling is recommending five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, three appointed by Democrats and two by Republicans, be criminally charged for having waived the law requiring the use of Special Voting Deputies during elections in 2020, he announced in a Wednesday afternoon news release.