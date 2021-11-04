 Skip to main content
Court brief: No attorney yet for shooting defendant
alert

A 20-year-old Kenosha man, suspected in a gunfight on Sheridan Road last month, still is without an attorney, which has delayed the case.

Tyrese Sherrod, who is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday morning. 

Sherrod, who appeared in court Thursday via video, is due back for a status conference Dec. 16, at 1 p.m., before Commissioner Larry Keating. Sherrod faces five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of first-degree reckless injury and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

The defendant is accused of firing about 10 rounds from a handgun Oct. 22, in the vicinity of the Gulf Gas Station, 5922 Sheridan Road. The gunfight happened after five males got into a fight, according to the complaint. A second defendant, Dantaeran A. Adams, 21, Kenosha, was struck by one of the bullets.

Adams is charged with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm at another and obstructing an officer.

Bullets also struck K9 Kibble, 5919 Sheridan Road, and two vehicles, the complaint states.

+1 
Tyrese Sherrod booking photo

Sherrod
+1 
Dantaeran Adams

Adams
