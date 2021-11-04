 Skip to main content
Court brief: Not guilty pleas in stalking, child porn case
Court brief: Not guilty pleas in stalking, child porn case

A 65-year-old Kenosha man who faces two felony stalking charges in one case and one felony count of possession of child pornography in another pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Larry A. Zaionc of the 7800 block of 27th Avenue, is being held on a $75,000 cash bond on the stalking case and a $15,000 cash bond on the child pornography case. He was bound over for trial in both cases by Commissioner Larry Keating following a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Zaionc will return to court Feb. 2 for a final pre-trial hearing.

In the stalking case, Zaionc is accused of sending nine anonymous, threatening letters, many that referenced graphic plans of kidnapping and sexual assault, along with details about his fetish of fantasies of capturing women and shaving their heads.

Investigators identified Zaionc by matching a fingerprint on one of the letters.

During a search of a computer, investigators found three images that appeared to be minor girls, which led to the child pornography charge.

