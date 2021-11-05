Court brief: Rental car thefts lead to charges

A 51-year-old North Chicago, Ill., woman faces two felony charges for allegedly renting two vehicles and refusing to return them.

Idonia T. Hodge was in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon for a status conference. She is charged with a felony count of driving/operating a vehicle without owner's consent and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

Both felonies carry a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police met with a representative from U-Haul, 4404 52nd Ave., in June, who stated the defendant rented a box truck for 23 hours May 18. Hodge told police she had been sick with COVID-19 and unable to return the truck. She stated it would be returned that day, but as of June 5, it had yet to be returned.

Police learned the box truck was returned June 25 in Marinette County.

On June 11, police spoke with a representative at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 7600 75th St., who reported the defendant had rented a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica on June 1, with a return date the following day.

The vehicle was located by the North Chicago Police Department on June 16, the complaint states.

