Court brief: Salem woman charged with hit-and-run

A 30-year-old Salem woman faces a felony hit-and-run charge after an accident Oct. 6 in the Village of Bristol.

Destiney M. Parrish, of the 22000 block of 86th Street, is free on a $1,000 signature bond. She is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for an adjourned initial appearance Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

The felony charge carries a maximum prison term of nine months and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy responded to Highways 45 and 50 for an accident that involved a semitrailer and a Dodge Neon. More information indicated the driver of the Neon, Parrish, had left the scene westbound on Highway 50.

The semi driver stated he was north on Highway 45 and was turning left when the Neon in front of his vehicle, collided and became stuck on the bumper. The vehicle then became dislodged, and Parrish left the scene. The driver complained of left knee pain and was treated at the scene.

A witness stated he saw Parrish drive through a red light at the intersection.

Parrish had a suspended driver's license, the license plates were suspended, and she did not have insurance, the complaint states.

