Court brief: Woman's case bound over for trial

A 27-year-old Indianapolis woman, who faces 12 criminal charges for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase, before a crash with her two children in the vehicle, waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Commissioner Larry Keating bound Ebony Duke over for trial, and she is due back in court Jan. 12, for a judicial pre-trial hearing at 9:30 a.m. Duke continues to be held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.

Duke is charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one felony count of fleeing and seven misdemeanor counts.

A Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy on patrol Aug. 29 clocked Duke's vehicle at 97 mph northbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 165, according to the criminal complaint. She then sped away at a speed of about 105 mph before she crashed in the roundabout intersection at Highway H.

Duke's 8-year-old daughter suffered a minor injury, while her 10-month-old baby was uninjured. The defendant suffered a shoulder injury.

