COURT BRIEFS: Case in sexual assault continues

Case in sexual assault continues
A request by the defense attorney for a DNA expert to have time to review additional evidence Wednesday led to a continuation of a felony second-degree sexual assault case against a 40-year-old Kenosha man.
Cody Glogovsky will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for further proceedings on Oct. 7, at 9 a.m.
Glogovsky, who was charged in February and remains in custody, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. The criminal complaint states the defendant bought the girl, another girl and a 17-year-old boy alcohol and then brought them back to his apartment where they continued drinking.
At some point, the victim went into a bedroom, and when the two other teens went to check on her, they allegedly found Glogovsky sexually assaulting the girl, who appeared to be unconscious.
Glogovsky admitted bringing the teens to his apartment and buying alcohol, but denied the assault and said the teens were lying because he had refused to let the boy become his roommate at the apartment.
Kenosha man faces seven felonies
A 27-year-old Kenosha man who faces seven felony second-degree sexual assault charges will be back in court in October for a final pretrial conference.
Jury selection in the case against Gabriel L. Hernandez had been scheduled for later this month, but because the Kenosha County Courthouse won’t be ready for in-person trials by then, the case was moved.
A pretrial conference is set for Oct. 29. An in-person jury trial was set to begin Nov. 16.
If convicted of all seven charges, Hernandez faces a total prison sentence of 280 years and a fine of $700,000. He is accused of assaulting a female in February 2018 at a city residence.
The woman stated she had people over, consumed alcohol, used marijuana and drugs and eventually lost consciousness. After she was allegedly assaulted, she woke up and the defendant and another man were gone.
Bond raised for man facing 6th OWI
A 65-year-old Kenosha man who faces his sixth drunken driving offense failed to appear in court Wednesday and had his bond increased.
Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell increased the bond for David E. Cunningham from $750 to $5,000, and gave him until Friday at 4 p.m. to post it or a bench warrant would be issued.
Cunningham also has a felony bail-jumping case pending in Kenosha County. According to court records, he is due back in court for an arraignment in that case Aug. 26.
According to the criminal complaint in the drunken driving case:
A Kenosha police officer observed the defendant’s vehicle facing westbound on 29th Avenue at about 1:27 a.m. June 5. The vehicle’s car horn was beeping loudly and was parked halfway over the curb and halfway in the street.
Police arrested Cunningham for drunken driving, and during a search of his vehicle, found a mug in the cupholder that contained alcohol, an opened beer and an unopened beer. He was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw.
Court records indicate Cunningham has previous drunken driving convictions in 1990, 1993; two in 1999 and in 2001.
