COURT BRIEFS: Case in sexual assault continues

Jury selection in the case against Gabriel L. Hernandez had been scheduled for later this month, but because the Kenosha County Courthouse won’t be ready for in-person trials by then, the case was moved.

A pretrial conference is set for Oct. 29. An in-person jury trial was set to begin Nov. 16.

If convicted of all seven charges, Hernandez faces a total prison sentence of 280 years and a fine of $700,000. He is accused of assaulting a female in February 2018 at a city residence.

The woman stated she had people over, consumed alcohol, used marijuana and drugs and eventually lost consciousness. After she was allegedly assaulted, she woke up and the defendant and another man were gone.

Bond raised for man facing 6th OWI

A 65-year-old Kenosha man who faces his sixth drunken driving offense failed to appear in court Wednesday and had his bond increased.

Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell increased the bond for David E. Cunningham from $750 to $5,000, and gave him until Friday at 4 p.m. to post it or a bench warrant would be issued.

Cunningham also has a felony bail-jumping case pending in Kenosha County. According to court records, he is due back in court for an arraignment in that case Aug. 26.