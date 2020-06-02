Court briefs: Kenosha woman faces fifth DUI charge

Kenosha woman charged with fifth DUI
A 46-year-old Kenosha woman was charged last week with her fifth drunken driving offense after a traffic stop Thursday night.
Tanya L. Wember remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. The felony DUI charge carries a possible maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.
Wember also is charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest/failure to stop a vehicle and resisting arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Kenosha police officer observed the vehicle's plates were expired and also that the registration stickers were not in the proper spot. The officer further observed the defendant travel through a stop sign without stopping at a slow speed on 51st Street at 18th Avenue.
As the officer attempted a traffic stop, Wember allegedly failed to stop and eventually pulled into a driveway on 14th Avenue. The defendant then ignored several commands to stay in her vehicle and started toward the front of the residence before she eventually was taken into custody.
Wember allegedly failed a series of field sobriety tests. Results of a blood draw to determine her level of intoxication were unknown this week.
Court records indicate she has previous DUI convictions in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2006, all in Kenosha County.
Felony gun charge filed in court
A 19-year-old Racine man faces a felony possession of a firearm charge by an adjudicated delinquent for his role in a shooting incident last week in Kenosha.
Andrew A. Sherrod faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge as a repeat offender. Court records indicate he was convicted in June 2017 of robbery with the use of force.
Sherrod, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, is due back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint:
Sherrod, who was among suspects in a shooting last Wednesday night, was detained at the scene and transported to the Public Safety Building. Before he was interviewed, an officer located a black handgun in his groin area.
The adjudicated delinquent clause in the charge was added because the defendant was convicted of felony theft in September 2014 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Threats lead to criminal charges
A 20-year-old Kenosha man faces three felony charges of making a threat to a law enforcement officer after his arrest last Thursday night.
Each of the felonies filed against Nicholas D. Christman carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. Christman also is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Christman is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on June 17 for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were informed of a reckless driver, and found the suspect vehicle on the south side of the 4400 block of 56th Street. The defendant asked an off-duty officer for help with a flat tire and police smelled an odor of intoxicants.
As the officer explained the situation to a backup officer, the defendant allegedly began calling him a "snitch" and other profane names. Christman then threatened to beat up the officer. The complaint further states the defendant told the off-duty officer if he ever caught him on the streets, he would beat him up. Christman then allegedly spit in the direction of another officer.
Once in custody, the defendant allegedly threatened to beat up three officers and also spit all over the cage and window of the squad car.
