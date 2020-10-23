Court briefs: Man charged in traffic accident

Man charged in traffic accident
A 32-year-old Lake Villa (Ill.) man faces two felony charges after a crash May 26 in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.
Travis S. Kinsman is charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and possession of narcotic drugs. He faces a total prison term of 16 years and a fine of $35,000 if convicted. He will make his initial appearance Nov. 12, at 1 p.m.
According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie Police responded to the 9400 block of Highway 50, where they spoke to Kinsman, who was bleeding from his arms and had blood on his shirt. He stated he didn’t know what happened, but that he was driving, “and the next thing he knew he was in an accident.”
After Kinsman failed field sobriety tests, officers found a hypodermic plunger, which contained a needle with a syringe, in his pocket. The liquid later tested positive for Fentanyl. Police also found two prescription bottles with pills inside.
A witness told police she observed the defendant speeding and driving recklessly, almost crashing into another vehicle near the entrance of a shopping center on 75th Street. As he approached the intersection of 75th Street and 94th Avenue, Kinsman reportedly crashed into several vehicles.
The victim suffered a broken right arm that would require surgery, along with a bruised eye, the complaint states.
Kenoshan faces fourth OWI
A 60-year-old Kenosha man was charged this week with his fourth drunken driving offense.
Dwayne Terrell faces a maximum prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine if he’s convicted. Terrell, who is in custody on a $5,000 cash bond, will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Nov. 10, at 1 p.m.
According to the criminal complain, Kenosha Police were dispatched to the 4100 block of 30th Avenue on Oct. 19, for a two-vehicle accident. The victim told police she was stopped at a red light in the 4500 block of 30th Avenue when her vehicle was struck from behind by the defendant’s vehicle.
Terrell stated he had dinner at a local restaurant and that he did not have any beverages. Police observed a strong odor of intoxicants, and also that he had thick, heavy, slow speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet.
After he failed a series of field sobriety tests, police transported Terrell to Froedtert South for a legal blood draw. Results were unavailable.
Court records indicate the defendant has previous OWI convictions in 1998, 2006 and 2016.
