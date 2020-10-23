Court briefs: Man charged in traffic accident

Man charged in traffic accident

A 32-year-old Lake Villa (Ill.) man faces two felony charges after a crash May 26 in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

Travis S. Kinsman is charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and possession of narcotic drugs. He faces a total prison term of 16 years and a fine of $35,000 if convicted. He will make his initial appearance Nov. 12, at 1 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie Police responded to the 9400 block of Highway 50, where they spoke to Kinsman, who was bleeding from his arms and had blood on his shirt. He stated he didn’t know what happened, but that he was driving, “and the next thing he knew he was in an accident.”

After Kinsman failed field sobriety tests, officers found a hypodermic plunger, which contained a needle with a syringe, in his pocket. The liquid later tested positive for Fentanyl. Police also found two prescription bottles with pills inside.

A witness told police she observed the defendant speeding and driving recklessly, almost crashing into another vehicle near the entrance of a shopping center on 75th Street. As he approached the intersection of 75th Street and 94th Avenue, Kinsman reportedly crashed into several vehicles.